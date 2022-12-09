LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a busy day for the Salvation Army, and it is only going to get busier. Toys for Tots boxes were being brought to the Lima Salvation Army as they prepare for their Christmas Assistance Program. Toys have already started to be sorted and bagged to head home with families to go under the tree for Christmas. The shelves look a little bare in what they call the "Toy Shop" but they are sure the Lima community will come through to help families in need.

LIMA, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO