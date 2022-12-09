Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local family with long-time business ties in Lima-Allen County is once again giving back to the community. It was announced today at the Lima Rotary that the stage at the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater will be known as the "Pangle Pavilion". Howard Pangle bought his first grocery in 1924 and his family has continued in the business world with many different opportunities. The Kriegel-Pangle family continues to make significant contributions to the Lima region.
hometownstations.com
The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical
Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come
Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army sorting and prepping gifts for their Christmas Assistance Program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a busy day for the Salvation Army, and it is only going to get busier. Toys for Tots boxes were being brought to the Lima Salvation Army as they prepare for their Christmas Assistance Program. Toys have already started to be sorted and bagged to head home with families to go under the tree for Christmas. The shelves look a little bare in what they call the "Toy Shop" but they are sure the Lima community will come through to help families in need.
hometownstations.com
Rotarians help West Ohio Food Bank pack food boxes for seniors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They will take the volunteers any way they can get them. The West Ohio Food Bank's "Senior Food Box" program does its first "on the road" packing event today at the Lima Rotary Club meeting. The food bank brought everything they needed to pack two pallets of boxes. Rotarians were quick to get in line and fill the boxes with all types of commodities that will provide meals for a couple of weeks for a senior citizen.
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
hometownstations.com
Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
Adopt a Stocking: Single mom eyes better life for son
LIMA — Nicole, by her own admission, has made some “really poor decisions” during her first 28 years of life. Pregnant at an early age, a couple of stints in prison and more than a decade hooked on heroin. That’s the condensed version of her life. During that time, she watched her mother and her brother die from their own battles with drugs. A daughter born 10 years ago resides with Nicole’s father in southeastern Ohio.
hometownstations.com
Bells, Brass and Bows brings holiday spirit to Civic Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Nothing says Christmas more than the music and the Lima Symphony made sure that everybody was in the holiday spirit at the Civic Center Saturday night. The chorus joined the orchestra to bring a variety of seasonal music to life in their annual Bells, Brass, and Bows concert. This performance is the most popular concert for the symphony each year, but this is only the first time for Music Director Andrew Crust to conduct it. The performance was filled with a variety of sentimental favorites, plus some new renditions of some Christmas classics.
hometownstations.com
Annual model train show and swap meeting brings back train enthusiasts
Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - People looking to put a train set under the Christmas tree this year had a one-stop shop to make that happen. The National Model Railroad Association Division 3 sponsored a Train Show and Swap Meet at the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The annual fundraiser for the association, brought in 50 vendors to sell a variety of sizes of model trains, some of the items are even considered antiques. Organizers say while the train show brings out a lot of nostalgia in people, either remembering playing with trains themselves or of parents or grandparents spending time with their model trains, the hobby can have something for everyone.
mlivingnews.com
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
hometownstations.com
Area Toys for Tots get a huge boost thanks to toy donation from Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Christmas is now less than two weeks away, and the giving spirit was in full force earlier today at Tom Ahl's in Lima. The Marine Corps Reserve, the Lima Salvation Army, and Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships loaded around $4,500 worth of donated toys that will reach approximately 1,300 local kids in time for Christmas morning. This is the 75th year that the Marine Corps Reserve has partnered with Toys for Tots and the 4th year they have partnered with Tom Ahl. Through each bicycle, teddy bear, or doll donated, all volunteers strive to give all kids a very, merry Christmas.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
hometownstations.com
American Legion Post 96 helps local kids have a Merry Christmas
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The American Legion Post 96 continues their efforts to bring some Christmas cheer to some local kids. For several years now, the veterans, Sons of the Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary have been hosting a Children’s Christmas Party. This year, over 120 kids ages birth to 12 years got presents, along with other food and goodies. Getting ready for the Christmas Party is a year long process with the Legion hosting fundraisers to purchase the gifts. But this year some businesses and organizations stepped up to help them out to make sure the kids had a good Christmas.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday
In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
spectrumnews1.com
Upper Sandusky display continues to spread Christmas cheer 26 years later
Drive through holiday light displays are popping up all over Ohio. They are a great way to get us into the Christmas spirit with donations going to various organizations and charities. One display in Upper Sandusky has been around for 26 years. It started with the dream of one woman...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Meet Gunner! Gunner was an owner surrender at no fault of his own. His owner had to move and could not take him with her. Staff were told Gunner is three-year-old intact male Husky mix who is great with kids and does well with female dogs. Gunner knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Gunner weighed in at 41.6 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
hometownstations.com
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
