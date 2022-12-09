If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.

