Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crisis Nursery in Urbana holds holiday shop
Toys stretched across many tables at the New Orpheum Theatre. This was the first year the event was held at this site, but the event has been going on for decades.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Toys for Tots STILL TAKING DONATIONS; Final Sign-Up for Families 4:30 PM Wed Dec 14th at Library
In the final days of taking donations, TOYS FOR TOTS is running behind and could use your help! While other toy drives have ended, Toys for Tots CONTINUES TO COLLECT DONATIONS!. In addition, a final sign-up session for families who would like to benefit from this year’s Toys for Tots...
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
Salvation Army’s red kettle stolen in Savoy
Randall Summit says the Savoy location usually collects between $400 and $500 dollars a day. The situation is not stopping them from continuing their mission this holiday season.
Finding the best Griswold, Danville’s annual outdoor holiday contest
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights. The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
smilepolitely.com
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
WAND TV
Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
WCIA
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
Urbana’s Spanish Dual Language program put on hold
At last week's meeting, board members decided to keep the program in place. They say too many things would need to be decided to move forward at this time.
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Women’s Care Clinic Marks 30 Years in Danville
(Above) Women’s Care Clinic Lead Client Advocate Aleta Randle and Advocate and Advisor Annie Dykstra. Late Friday afternoon, the Women’s Care Clinic in Danville marked 30 years of service to the community with an open house at their 1509 North Bowman location. As advisor and advocate Annie Dykstra explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program; the Women’s Care Clinic actually began in a garage, moved to a location on Williams, and now they have their location on North Bowman, at the other end of the new Goodwill building.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022
Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
WCIA
Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Comments / 1