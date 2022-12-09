ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCIA

Finding the best Griswold, Danville’s annual outdoor holiday contest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights. The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this […]
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food

If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location

Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Women’s Care Clinic Marks 30 Years in Danville

(Above) Women’s Care Clinic Lead Client Advocate Aleta Randle and Advocate and Advisor Annie Dykstra. Late Friday afternoon, the Women’s Care Clinic in Danville marked 30 years of service to the community with an open house at their 1509 North Bowman location. As advisor and advocate Annie Dykstra explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program; the Women’s Care Clinic actually began in a garage, moved to a location on Williams, and now they have their location on North Bowman, at the other end of the new Goodwill building.
DANVILLE, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022

Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital.   Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family.  “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
URBANA, IL

