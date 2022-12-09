Read full article on original website
Related
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
IGN
WoW Upcoming Patch Details Dec 13
It is only natural that with the new Dragonflight Expansion to World of Warcraft and the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination, some balance changes are right around the corner. World of Warcraft's newest patch, releasing on December 13, 2022, promises some major class tuning, most notably an overall...
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
IGN
Diablo 4: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
Fans have been waiting a long time for a new installment, and it’s almost here. Diablo IV is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. It’s available to preorder now at a number of retailers (see it on Amazon). Read on for all the details you need to know about Preordering Diablo 4.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
IGN
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Exclusive Look Hits IMAX Theaters This Week
Mission Impossible fans who just can't wait for Dead Reckoning Part One can get a sneak peek at the movie this weekend. On Twitter, it was revealed that a behind-the-scenes look at Dead Reckoning is hitting IMAX theaters starting Thursday, December 15. The special look lines up with IMAX screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, which is opening in theaters this weekend.
IGN
The Lost Lindwyrms - Alberich Island
This Lindwyrm is found on a wooden platform between Alberich Island and its northern shore, however, you cannot get to it until you complete the Forging Destiny main quest and pick up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island Lindwyrm. Prerequisite: Begin the Forging Destiny main quest. Once you’ve done...
IGN
The Forge - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift is in the battle area where you fought the Drekki, however, it doesn’t appear until after you begin the Forging Destiny main quest. This not only makes the rift appear but also allows you to get back to The Forge after you initially passed through during your first visit.
IGN
Where to Watch Elf Online in 2022
One of the most revered Christmas movies of the past two decades, Elf stars Will Ferrell as a human raised among elves who ventures from the North Pole to New York City on a quest to reconnect with his birth father – only to discover his dad is on Santa's naughty list. It's one of the first feature films directed by Jon Favreau, who's gone on to helm major Disney projects like Iron Man, The Lion King, and The Mandalorian.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
Comments / 0