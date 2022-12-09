In today’s daily fix we cover the exclusive interview we got with the FromSoftware devs about whether Armored Core 6 will be more soulsborne this time around. With the critical and commercial success of Elden Ring, and the continued popularity of soulsborne titles, it woudn't be surprising if Hidetaka Miyazaki and Co. went that route for the new Armored Core. However, FromSoftware is sticking to that series' roots and empahsizing aggressive third-person action over the punishing methodical gameplay of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Phil Spencer is continuing his defense of Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, this time commenting on Sony's continued block of the deal. And we have a new best-selling title of 2022: Modern Warfare 2 has officially outsold Elden Ring in North America.

