Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
techaiapp.com
Elden Ring Deserved Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s Why
Elden Ring — FromSoftware’s epic fantasy role-playing game — was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 earlier today, warding off serious competition from Santa Monica Studio’s action-adventure extravaganza God of War Ragnarök. There were some eye-catching titles like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the fray for gaming’s top honour this year, but really, it came down to the PlayStation exclusive and, well, Elden Ring. To my delight, the latter won, and deservedly so. The two games, both incredible in their own right, represent the best that modern video games have to offer. But only one of them truly embodies the essence of the medium.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
CNET
Valve Is Giving Away a Steam Deck Every Minute at the Game Awards Today
Heads up, Steam users: You've got a chance to win a Steam Deck portable PC every minute during The Game Awards today, Dec. 8. The promotion, laid out last week in a blog post from publisher Valve, is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
Game Awards Stage Crasher Arrested After Confusing Bill Clinton Speech
As the team behind "Elden Ring" collected their award, the stage crasher made a brief speech about "reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton."
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
dotesports.com
Ludwig wins the 2022 Game Award for Content Creator of the Year
Ludwig took home the Game Award for Content Creator of the Year tonight after leaving an indelible mark on 2022 with his combination of streams, events, and videos on YouTube. The star YouTuber was one of five nominees that included Karl Jacobs, Nibellion, Nobru, and his partner QTCinderella. The award is intended to celebrate a streamer or content creator who “made an important and positive impact on the community.”
Genshin Impact emerges victorious in the bitter Game Awards war against Sonic Frontiers
The two fanbases developed a brutal rivalry over the fan-voted award.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Christopher Judge wins Best Performance for God Of War at The Game Awards
It’s happening everyone, it’s happening. The Game Awards are underway as we speak and the first major award of the night has officially been handed out. Geoff Keighley kicked off tonight’s ceremony by bringing out Al Pacino, of all people, to announce the winner of ‘Best Performance.’ After a brief struggle to read the teleprompter, Al finally got around to announcing the nominees.
God Of War Ragnarök absolutely dominated The Game Awards
Who managed to stop up and watch the entirety of The Game Awards? I did and oh boy, it’s a sleepy Friday. The show was jam-packed with exciting reveals though. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor blew everyone away with an incredible gameplay trailer, and Death Stranding 2 was finally confirmed by Hideo Kojima which also had a trailer. Don’t ask me to explain what happens in it. I did not understand a single second.
IGN
The Esports Awards 2022: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
The annual Esports Awards show is back again, live in Las Vegas for 2022 this year. The live show kicks off tomorrow with a star-studded line-up of presenters and attendees celebrating the industry. For a full list of the award categories, you can check out the Esports Awards website for additional info.
IGN
Rhea Island - Tower Five
