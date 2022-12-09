Read full article on original website
Related
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More
One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore
Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Robyn Brown Says the Sister Wives 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
A teaser for next Sunday's one-on-one Sister Wives interviews shockingly revealed Kody only has two wives left It's no secret Robyn Brown spends more time with husband Kody Brown than his other wives. In a teaser for next Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn addresses how she's ended up as Kody's main wife — even in a plural marriage. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically'" Robyn said of her sister wives. For some years, Robyn has been seen as the "favorite...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
E! News
227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0