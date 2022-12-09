ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce

BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say

UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
eagleeye.news

Students convey their frustrations when teachers leave in the middle of the year

The bond that a teacher and student forge during their time together can play a large part in the learning process. Teachers provide the resources students need to learn and grow as a person, as the skills they develop over time are strengthened through active communication with their instructors. However, some teachers are leaving the classroom and their students before the end of the school year, leaving behind confusion and uncertainty on how the curriculum will be taught.
WPTV

Fishermen of Jupiter bring their catch straight to restaurants

JUPITER, Fla. — When you sit down to eat a fresh fish at any of the restaurants located at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, there is a good chance the fish was caught in the waters right off the Jupiter Inlet. Bait fisherman Tommy Armstrong said...
JUPITER, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!

Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!. Lucy is a rambunctious and happy, 2-year-old hound. This beautiful girl would do best in an active home with owners who can provide regular enrichment and continued training. Lucy knows how to sit and give paw and is always ready to please her people. She loves playing with rope toys and giving kisses to everyone she meets!
PALM CITY, FL
WPBF News 25

Altercation ends in flames

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a fire inside a home that happened before 3 p.m. Friday. Martin County Fire Rescue states in a Facebook post, the fire was set after a homeowner was attacked by an assailant inside of the home. The man was transported to a...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
parklandtalk.com

Parkland Crime Update: Child Trapped in Closet and Pokemon Card Dispute

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 5, 2022. Fire. Cypresshead Dr. On 12/01/2022, deputies responded in reference to a residential fire. Reporting party stated he was burning old papers...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

