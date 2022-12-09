Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday.
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
treasurecoast.com
BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce
BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say
UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
cw34.com
Jupiter High School locked down after medical emergency with student Thursday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
Florida teacher fired after viral TikTok shows her interrupting students’ prayer
A Florida teacher was fired after a viral TikTok appeared to show her interrupting Muslim students as they prayed.
cw34.com
Drinking deputy 'abandoning his post, sleeping in his truck' instead of patrolling PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was accused of reporting for duty at Palm Beach International Airport while intoxicated. If that sounds familiar, it’s because CBS12 News reported on the same deputy facing that accusation six months earlier. The previous incident happened...
eagleeye.news
Students convey their frustrations when teachers leave in the middle of the year
The bond that a teacher and student forge during their time together can play a large part in the learning process. Teachers provide the resources students need to learn and grow as a person, as the skills they develop over time are strengthened through active communication with their instructors. However, some teachers are leaving the classroom and their students before the end of the school year, leaving behind confusion and uncertainty on how the curriculum will be taught.
wqcs.org
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
WPTV
Fishermen of Jupiter bring their catch straight to restaurants
JUPITER, Fla. — When you sit down to eat a fresh fish at any of the restaurants located at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, there is a good chance the fish was caught in the waters right off the Jupiter Inlet. Bait fisherman Tommy Armstrong said...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!
Adopt Lucy & Violet Mary Firth! Pet’s of the Week!. Lucy is a rambunctious and happy, 2-year-old hound. This beautiful girl would do best in an active home with owners who can provide regular enrichment and continued training. Lucy knows how to sit and give paw and is always ready to please her people. She loves playing with rope toys and giving kisses to everyone she meets!
WPBF News 25
Altercation ends in flames
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a fire inside a home that happened before 3 p.m. Friday. Martin County Fire Rescue states in a Facebook post, the fire was set after a homeowner was attacked by an assailant inside of the home. The man was transported to a...
NBC Miami
South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire
Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
parklandtalk.com
Parkland Crime Update: Child Trapped in Closet and Pokemon Card Dispute
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 5, 2022. Fire. Cypresshead Dr. On 12/01/2022, deputies responded in reference to a residential fire. Reporting party stated he was burning old papers...
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
Greenacres woman loses $40,000 after falling for Zelle scheme
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank.
Joy in store: 300-plus kids go shopping with West Palm police for holiday gifts
WEST PALM BEACH — The city of West Palm Beach loosed hundreds of children through the aisles of Walmart on Wednesday, each helping themselves to as many toys as they could fit in a shopping cart. Uniformed police officers followed close behind — but not to keep order. Instead, they raced the aisles, too, part of the commotion. ...
