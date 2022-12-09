ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the. following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-131215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly. cloudy. Lows 30 to 35....
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Avalanche Warnings Issued for Colorado Amid Ongoing Winter Storms

Winter storms are continuing to bring inclement weather to the Colorado area. And with this, meteorologists note comes some ample warnings about potential avalanche concerns. According to reports, there are multiple avalanche warnings set in place across the western area of Colorado over the next few days. Major storms sweeping across the Western regions of the country are creating what experts are calling “favorable” avalanche conditions. Additionally, winter weather advisories are continuing in the area.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather Alert in England Warns Potential Health Risks as Snow and Wintry Showers to Unload Starting Wednesday

The latest weather advisory said that residents in England should expect colder weather until next week, which could unload snow and wintry showers starting Wednesday. The report emphasized that Cold Weather Alert has been issued, which could cause cold-related risks to older people. Freezing temperatures and wintry showers are also expected to emerge.

