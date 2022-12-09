Keldon Johnson Leads Spurs to Win Against Rockets, Snaps 11-Game Losing Streak

After losing 11 consecutive games, Keldon Johnson led the San Antonio Spurs to a victory over the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs faced a key opportunity to continue their descent to the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a matchup against the Houston Rockets . Instead, they ended an 11-game losing streak with a 118-109 win, improving their record to 7-18 on the season.

When the Spurs decided to trade Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason, it was clear the direction they were headed. They were positioned for a rebuild without the potential for short-term success. Racking up losses against fellow bad teams is important.

Keldon Johnson set the tone for the Spurs with 32 points and seven rebounds while shooting 14-21 from the floor and 3-6 from beyond the arc. Important assistance was provided by Tre Jones, who racked up 25 points and five assists.

The Spurs used a 39-23 scoring differential in the third quarter to ultimately be the difference. No other quarter featured a team outscoring the opposing by a margin greater than five at any other point of the game. San Antonio led 90-77 entering the fourth quarter and held strong.

It was a troubling performance for the Rockets' starting backcourt. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green shot a combined 10-33 from the floor with just six assists collectively. However, Houston received an encouraging display from rookie Jabari Smith Jr., who totaled 23 points with four made 3s. Alperen Sengun also was a standout with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Gregg Popovich returned to the Spurs' sidelines after a two-game absence. He underwent a minor medical procedure, causing him to be unable to coach on the sidelines. He initially rejoined the team to lead practice on Wednesday.

The Spurs return to action on Saturday when they face the Miami Heat.

