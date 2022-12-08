Read full article on original website
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Flashing Historic Signal As Central Banks Prepare to Reverse Policy
Macro guru Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are displaying historic signals as both crypto assets rest on critical support levels. The former Goldman Sachs executive tells his 991,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now the most oversold it has ever been, implying ultra-high-value opportunities for longer-term investors.
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Predicts End-of-Year Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – But There’s a Catch
A crypto trader who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin in 2018 is predicting a decent surge for BTC to the end the year. In a new strategy session, Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is trading within a narrow horizontal channel after rallying from its current bear market low around $15,700.
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Rumors Swirling That Ripple and XRP Lawsuit Conclusion Is Imminent
Charles Hoskinson says that he has heard rumors that Ripple’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will come to a conclusion this week. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Hoskinson talks about what would happen if regulators declare Cardano (ADA) an unregistered security. “There’s...
Binance Investigating Abnormal Price Movements on Crypto Exchange, Locks Withdrawals on Some Accounts
The world’s largest crypto exchange says it is probing certain accounts after noticing abnormal trading behavior on its platform. Binance says it is taking precautionary measures after noticing atypical activity involving the altcoins Sun Token (SUN), Ardor (ARDR), Osmosis (OSMO), FUN Token (FUN) and Golem (GLM). “We are aware...
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone
An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
Polkadot and Two Additional Altcoins Flashing Bullish Signal As Trader Sentiment Hints at Bottom: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that a trio of altcoins including Polkadot (DOT) is flashing a bullish signal as traders turn extremely bearish on crypto. Santiment reveals that traders are betting heavily on the sustained plummet of interoperability protocol Polkadot, payments network Stellar (XLM) and privacy-focused altcoin Monero (XMR). “As...
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Poloniex Adds Cross-Margin Mode for Spot Trading
Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cross-margin mode for spot trading to further enhance users’ trading experience in an ever-changing market. With up to three times leverage, Poloniex’s cross-margin mode enhances users’ capital and financing flexibility. It features a unified spot and...
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Ledger Reveals New Crypto Hardware Wallet Designed by iPod Creator Tony Fadell – Wallets Bitcoin News
On Tuesday, the hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger announced the launch of a new device called Ledger Stax. The machine was designed by iPod creator, Tony Fadell, and the France-based firm Ledger says the new device was built with “uncompromisingly secure architecture.”. iPod Creator Tony Fadell Partners With Ledger to...
‘Easy’ 3,178% Rally in Store for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader thinks one Ethereum-based altcoin is likely destined to rally by more than 3,000%. The pseudonymous crypto analyst CredibleCrypto tells his 336,100 Twitter followers that CRV, the native token on decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve DAO has the potential to explode in the next bull market. Credible...
Ripple Likely Coming Out on Top in XRP Battle With SEC, Says Crypto Legal Expert
A crypto legal expert says he sees a complete and total victory for Ripple over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the most likely outcome of the XRP lawsuit. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020, alleging that the payments firm sold the crypto asset XRP as an...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Ethereum Could Be Following 2017–2021 Cycle, Predicts Bounce Back in Global Markets
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says there’s one Ethereum (ETH) chart that traders should keep on their radar. In a new analysis, Pal points to the “Ethereum Today vs. 2017-2021 Analog” chart, which if followed, would indicate ETH is currently near the bottom of the bear market.
