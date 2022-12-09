Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Suspected DUI driver crashes onto front lawn of house in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver crashed onto the front lawn of a house Sunday night in Madera, according to police. The Madera Police Department was called out to a house on North Granada Drive for initial reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. When...
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
2 killed in crash involving freight truck in Fresno County identified
The two people killed in a crash involving a freight truck in Fresno County have been identified.
Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.
goldrushcam.com
Armed Robbery Suspects from Fresno County Arrested in Madera County
December 12, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports on Saturday December 10, 2022 shortly after 3:30 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a request to. provide assistance to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in locating outstanding suspects from an armed...
Two die following collision with freight truck in Fresno County, CHP says
A man and a woman in their early 20s are dead following a collision with a freight truck in Fresno County.
KMJ
2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Two dead following fiery crash involving big rig in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after colliding with a big rig in Fresno County Saturday afternoon. CHP officers were called to the intersection of E. North and De Wolf Avenues around 1:30 p.m., to find a Nissan Altima and Freightliner Truck involved in the crash. According...
KMPH.com
Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in Fresno for alleged cargo theft from electronics retailer
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. – A 59-year-old San Fernando Valley resident has been arrested on suspicion of cargo theft for allegedly possessing at least $750,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy in an unincorporated area of Fresno County, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Central Division Organized...
KMPH.com
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
KMPH.com
Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro arrested, booked for domestic violence, officials say
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail early Sunday morning. According to officials, officers were called regarding a domestic disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and arrested Castro. Details regarding the incident are limited but officials say Castro was...
foxla.com
California man arrested after officers recover over $500,000 in stolen Best Buy merchandise
LOS ANGELES - A man was arrested after law enforcement recovered over $500,000 in stolen Best Buy merchandise. On Dec. 1 California Highway Patrol's Central Division Organize Retail Crime Task Force responded to a call regarding suspicious activity in Fresno County. The caller reported what he believed to be a...
KMPH.com
69-year-old driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 41
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead following a traffic collision in Fresno County. CHP Fresno responded to the area of Hwy 41 and Mountain View Ave. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles were found severely damaged by the crash. Officers learned a 69-year-old driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a Range Rover.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported
The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.
Comments / 0