Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley
It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed on what they saw.
Two kids killed in NLV crash; Impairment suspected
Two young children were killed, and two women were seriously hurt after a crash in North Las Vegas Sunday night. It happened just after 9pm near Lone Mountain and Clayton. Speed and impairment are thought t be the main factors in the crash.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas business asking for public’s help finding stolen trailer
A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s...
Nuclear energy official Sam Brinton was spotted on security footage 'looking in all directions' before taking someone else's luggage at airport, Las Vegas police alleged
Brinton "demonstrated several signs of abnormal behavior while taking the victim's luggage," Las Vegas police accused in an arrest warrant.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off-ramp. According to the officials, a Honda Acura and a bus were involved in the collision. The driver of the Acura failed to decrease their...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
9 people getting help after fire at southwest valley apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Cross is helping nine people affected by a fire that broke out in an apartment building Sunday night. The fire was reported around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on Durango Drive near Blue Diamond Road, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.
knpr
Las Vegas official: Be careful how you heat your home this winter
As temperatures drop and the holidays near, many of us may be looking for ways to cozy up and stay warm. But the National Fire Protection Agency said there are nearly 500 deaths in the U.S. caused by heating fires in their home. Most of these home heating fires takes...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
8newsnow.com
Food bank volunteer recalls her own experience with hunger while living in Southern Nevada
This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on bay area food banks... A volunteer there knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her. Reed Cowan tells us her story and her tie to Southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada family endures RSV scare as baby, four-year-old and mother end up in hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Southern Nevada mother is speaking out about her family’s health battle against RSV, as the virus sent her four-month-old baby to the hospital for days, and she and her son had to eventually be checked in as well. Ashley Salamone’s family lives in...
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 3-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road. LVMPD says that at least two individuals have been transported to UMC Trauma. One is in critical...
bestoflasvegas.com
Local plumbing company offers latest technology even though firm goes back five generations
Atlas plumbers show up on time, in instantly recognizable uniforms and get the jobs done on budget and with as little extra work as possible. Atlas Plumbing is a full-service plumbing repair and installation company performing all the traditional plumbing services that one would expect, including faucets, toilet, water heaters, water softeners and more.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas average gas price falls 23 cents per gallon in last week, GasBuddy says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Feel like you’ve paid less at the pump recently? According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley has fallen double digits in the past week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Las Vegas fell 23 cents...
Las Vegas Schools Hire Trappers for 2 Dozen Cats — But Won’t Say Where They Went
The Clark County School District hired a pest control company last month to trap and remove close to two dozen cats from a Las Vegas high school, but officials refuse to say what was to become of the creatures. “Desert Squad Pest and Wildlife will do 1 month of trapping for feral cats underneath the […]
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
North Las Vegas police: Man dies after found suffering from blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died shortly after being found injured near an intersection last week. Around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers received a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street, where they found a man suffering from […]
