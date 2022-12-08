😒😏 I doubt it's the clothes maybe if she just stop talking negatively about Harry's family they wouldn't hate her. I genuinely doubt they were racist towards her. She was allowed to marry a prince and had a beautiful wedding. I don't get why she's become this alleged victim she's desperately trying to convince the world. 🤔 Now this Netflix documentary having her mother talking about her daughter's ordeal. It's ridiculous sorry but not sorry. Meghan is living her best life and she never experienced racism according to her until she met Harry....whatever. She now wants to talk about the Black experience on her podcast. Now she's Black before her noriety she was White passing with a mediocre acting resume if that. I didn't even know her until the Oprah interview. She comes across disingenuous to me in my humble opinion.
I’m really really tired of this. I don’t know what she thought it would be like when she married Prince Harry. It’s not fantasy like Cinderella. Give it up Meg. Find a hobby.
Oh whatever, it’s a little late to spare them any embarrassment. LMAO!!! Oh, the colors. The Queen wore colors all the time. Complain some more about being a princess for a day. Jesus.
Comments / 25