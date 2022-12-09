Read full article on original website
Pat the Bunny
3d ago
And yet again…the City of St. Louis is not involved. No worries Tish has her $400,000 worth of security that the taxpayer’s pay for. Apparently what’s good for the goose is not good for the gander.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
St. Louis City and County Settle Jail Death for Undisclosed Sum
The family of DeJuan Brison, 26, alleged he should have been on suicide watch
KSDK
Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday
ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
KMOV
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
KMOV
Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
Police: Man shot in Riverview neighborhood Sunday afternoon
At least four people have been shot and killed in St. Louis City since Friday. That number is expected to grow before the weekend's conclusion.
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Charles County
One person has been shot Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.
Man shot after confronting suspects in car break-ins in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting suspects in car break-ins on Sunday in Fenton. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton. The man was...
KMOV
Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Woman struck, killed by car in south St. Louis County
A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
gladstonedispatch.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
advantagenews.com
Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
Fox Business
New York, NY
32K+
Followers
876
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 2