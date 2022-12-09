ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

Pat the Bunny
3d ago

And yet again…the City of St. Louis is not involved. No worries Tish has her $400,000 worth of security that the taxpayer’s pay for. Apparently what’s good for the goose is not good for the gander.

Reply
2
 

KSDK

Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday

ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
BROOKLYN, IL
KMOV

Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire

A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
