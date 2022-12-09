ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Solutions to simplify the holiday season

MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Quick criminals draining money from gift cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quick criminals are draining the money from gift cards. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been receiving complaints from people who go to use a gift card and find out they have a zero balance. “Gift cards have been drained within...
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Illinois man crossed center line, alcohol a factor

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.
CALEDONIA, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Postal Worked Killed

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Police in Wisconsin are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail. The shooting happened in Milwaukee just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
MILWAUKEE, WI

