Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Solutions to simplify the holiday season

MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New American Family Field restaurant; 'J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, Dec. 12 that the former "Restaurant To Be Named Later" at American Family Field is being re-imagined – and will soon open as J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. A news release says the working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite...
WISN

Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs

MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered

There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark. Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A growing memorial on 65th Street...
On Milwaukee

Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser

HARTLAND, Wis. - During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true. At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating...
WBAY Green Bay

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears...
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 East-West project; public weighs in on proposed expansion

MILWAUKEE - Your tax dollars would pay for the long-stalled expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the project will cost more than $1.2 billion. Now, officials are getting public feedback on the proposed expansion. State officials are recommending I-94 be expanded from six...
