Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
biden doesn’t care about our Marines. He let 13 die in Afghanistan, then was busy looking at his watch when their bodies were brought home. But a drugged up basketball player, that’s different. Ugh!!
Reply(4)
25
Big Bad Troll
3d ago
just left our marine there..we had an ace with the arms dealer...we couldve gotten both
Reply(2)
27
DemsEatAss
3d ago
Joe has shown his woke agenda. Absolutely disgusting!
Reply(3)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
FOX2now.com
Monday Forecast
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Being light in …. At this time of the year, it’s a...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
advantagenews.com
Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members. All...
FOX2now.com
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters. Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains a great need for food across the area as...
Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?
Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
FOX2now.com
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route. Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday …. Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will...
FOX2now.com
Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens for workforce and more
Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens …. Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Missouri health department: Half of all...
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
TROY, Ill. – A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead. Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes said the body of Richard Maedge was discovered around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Maedge was 53. Maedge was reported missing on April 27, 2022. Shownes...
KMOV
Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly...
FOX2now.com
Jim Butler's Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help Missouri families
Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri. Jim Butler’s Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help …. Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help...
FOX2now.com
Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with violence
The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched a new initiative to deal with youth violence. They held a news conference Friday morning to talk about their new effort to cut gun violence and deal with mental health issues. Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with …. The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched...
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation.
rnbcincy.com
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
wish989.com
Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial
MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
edglentoday.com
Attorney General Raoul: Edwardsville Woman Sentenced For Forging Restitution Check
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced an Edwardsville woman - 47-year-old Silk Lumpins - prosecuted by his office was sentenced to three years in prison after violating her probation by committing forgery. Lumpkins pleaded guilty in July to Class 3 felony state benefits fraud for allegedly omitting income and...
wmay.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
947wls.com
Gov. Pritzker open to allowing marijuana delivery in Illinois
You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Comments / 30