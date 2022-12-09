ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Suns 117

Pelicans (17-8), Suns (16-10) Zion Williamson spent April watching from the sideline as his teammates scratched and clawed every minute of a first-round playoff series defeat to Phoenix. On Friday, the forward – who also missed an Oct. 28 game against the Suns due to injury – finally got his chance to face one of the NBA’s premier clubs. To say he capitalized on that opportunity would be an understatement, as the third-year pro racked up 35 points, including 22 in the second half, helping to power first-place New Orleans to its sixth straight win and hand Phoenix its third consecutive loss. In the first tilt of a two-game weekend series between the Western Conference’s two best squads entering Friday, the Pelicans stretched their lead to 1.5 games on the Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Williamson's 35 points lift Pelicans past Suns, 128-117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson apologized for his 360-degree, one-handed slam dunk that angered the Phoenix Suns at the end of a game that the New Orleans Pelicans were already going to win. Still, the crowd-pleasing play symbolized Williamson’s potential to rise above the disappointments of previous seasons and live up to the extraordinary hype that followed him into the NBA. The dunk contest-style jam capped a season-high 35-point performance for Williamson, and the Pelicans beat the Suns 128-117 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference. “That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson said of the game-ending dunk, after which players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

