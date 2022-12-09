Beloit Turner boys cruise past Clinton in RVC basketball

CLINTON—Konner Giddley had just about enough on Thursday night.

The Beloit Turner senior had seen his team get off to a sluggish start against Clinton, and with the Trojans down 8-6, Giddley found another gear.

He scored the first seven points of a 10-0 run as the Trojans erased any doubt as to who was the superior team on the way to an 89-55 victory.

The Trojans remained perfect on the year by sending wave after wave of talented athletes that the undermanned Cougars simply had no answer for.

Giddley led five Trojans in double figures with 23 points, while Zay Howard had 15 of his 17 points in the second half as Turner poured it on.

Giddley said the flip of the switch wasn’t necessarily planned.

“It was a team effort in every way,” Giddley said. “We haven’t gotten off to a slow start yet this year, and we didn’t want it to happen tonight, either. We just regrouped and got really aggressive.”

The Trojans parlayed that 10-0 run into a 41-25 halftime advantage. With the Cougars lingering around and the lead a safe but perhaps not insurmountable 15, Howard decided to put the game away on his own, knifing through the Clinton defense to extend the advantage.

“He’s a jet,” Watkins said. “From one end of the floor to another. It’s even hard for our guys to get ahead of him on the break when he’s got the ball. He’s like grease lightning out there.”

TyShawn Teague-Johnson, Will Lauterbach and Avonte Repka all finished with 10 points, symbolic of the Turner depth that could carry them to a Rock Valley Conference title.

“I like how we are starting off, but that’s all you can say right now,” Giddley said. “We haven’t peaked, and we’re going to keep working hard to get better.”

Watkins said this might be the deepest team he’s fielded in his coaching tenure.

“From one to 10, I think it is,” Watkins said. “And I think it might be the most athletic team we’ve had, too. We’ve got guys that have great hand-eye coordination, and are fast, strong with really good hands. We can mix up our defenses with our length and we play with active hands. Nothing has been perfect, but we’ve started quickly and had some really good runs.”

Clinton had a balanced scoring attack, with Peyton and Peircen Bingham each scoring 16 and Reagan Flickinger scoring 15. The rest of the team accounted for just eight points.

“Turner has so many guys that understand the game,” Clinton coach Scott Gestrich. “There isn’t any aspect of the game that they don’t do well. They have enough guys to really wear you down. I thought we went at them on the offensive end, especially in the second half. And when our two bigs are going at it and battling, that can open things up for Reagan and the game looks a little easier.”

The Trojans will travel to Milwaukee Washington Saturday while Clinton will host North Boone Saturday at 7 p.m.

• BOXSCORE:

TURNER 89, CLINTON 55

TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 8 1-3 17, Giddley 8 5-5 23, Johnson 4 1-3 10, Lauterbach 5 0-1 10, Hoppe 2 1-2 5, Sutherland 2 0-0 5, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Repta 4 0-2 10, Amosa 1 2-2 4, Elliot 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 11-20 89.

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Shallenberger 0 1-2 1, Williams 0 1-2 1, Pey Bingham 6 4-6 16, Schoonover 0 0-2 0, Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Conway 0 0-2 0, Flickinger 6 3-7 15, Perez 0 1-2 1, Aceves 1 0-0 2, Peir Bingham 6 4-7 16. Totals: 20 14-30 55.

3-pointers: Turner 6 (Sutherland, Repta 2, Giddley 2, Johnson) (Clinton 1 (Wiggins).Total fouls: Clinton 17 Turner 25. Fouled out: Aceves, Pey Bingham, Johnson.