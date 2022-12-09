Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Crossover (CUV) Vs. SUV: What’s the difference?
) — You’ve likely heard vehicles referred to as SUVs, crossovers, CUVs, and crossover SUVs. While crossovers and SUVs are technically not the same, the terms are often used interchangeably. This can lead to confusion and raises some important questions. For example, what makes a vehicle a crossover,...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Why Porsche Is the Least Reliable Car Brand in a New Study
You won't believe it but Porsche came out as the least reliable car brand in this UK study. The post Why Porsche Is the Least Reliable Car Brand in a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford Violating Franchise Laws Because of New $1.2 Million EV Requirements?
Sometimes dealers go to head-to-head with franchises. Now many dealers eel that Ford is violating franchise laws with their new EV requirements. The post Is Ford Violating Franchise Laws Because of New $1.2 Million EV Requirements? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
159K+
Followers
37K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0