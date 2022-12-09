10 bald eagles poisoned at landfill recovering at The Raptor Center

Several bald eagles poisoned at landfill recovering at The Raptor Center 00:35

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died.

Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center volunteers found several more.

The center says other animals were euthanized and left at a landfill, and the chemicals poisoned the eagles while they were feeding on them. State and federal agencies are investigating.

The Raptor Center runs almost entirely on donations. Click here for more information .