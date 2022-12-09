ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

10 bald eagles poisoned at landfill recovering at The Raptor Center

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died.

Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center volunteers found several more.

The center says other animals were euthanized and left at a landfill, and the chemicals poisoned the eagles while they were feeding on them. State and federal agencies are investigating.

The Raptor Center runs almost entirely on donations. Click here for more information .

