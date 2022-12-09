ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

Burglars steal more than $15,000 in hair extensions from Twin Cities business

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36w0Ge_0jcbZYOI00

Burglars steal $15,000 worth of hair extensions from Twin Cities business 00:16

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.

Pampered Hair Haven

Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.

Police are investigating.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Suspected impaired driver steals construction truck, injures other driver in crash near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Authorities say a suspected impaired driver fled deputies near St. Cloud Monday afternoon, before stealing a construction worker's truck and injuring another driver in a crash.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was alerted to a driver who was "weaving and driving on the wrong side of the road" just before 11 a.m. in St. Wendel Township.When the deputy gave chase, the driver went off the road and then "drove through several yards in the west St. Cloud area." The deputy stopped the chase, but soon after was "waved down by construction workers" who said one of their trucks was just stolen.Officers with Sartell police soon saw the driver and tried to stop them. The driver then slammed into another vehicle north of St. Cloud. Both drivers were hurt in the crash and are being treated at St. Cloud Hospital.The sheriff's office is still investigating.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sergeant, deputy who fatally shot Jordyn Hansen in Otsego won't face criminal charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Wright County Attorney's Office will not file criminal charges against the sergeant and deputy who were involved in the shooting death of Jordyn Hansen this summer in the northwest metro.Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins and Dep. Leland Wilkinson fired their service weapons, killing 21-year-old Hansen in the early morning hours of Aug. 7 after they said he "physically threatened" them with a knife. Law enforcement had been called to an Otsego residence because Hansen had reportedly threatened his family and himself.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that Hansen initially told law enforcement that he would go...
OTSEGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Police advise people to lock up vehicles, garages, homes

The St. Joseph Police Department is strongly advising all city residents and visitors to double-check to make sure their vehicles’ doors are securely locked, even during the daytime. That same advisory applies to keeping all garage doors and home doors locked. During the last half of November there was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom

A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase

Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – One person is dead and three others have sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 35W when it lost control and rolled off the interstate and onto Johnson Street.The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, was killed, per the patrol. Three passengers -- two men from Little Canada, ages 28 and 31, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.Authorities say some of the occupants were not wearing seat belts. Information on this crash is limited. Check wcco.com for the latest updates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy