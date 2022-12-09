Burglars steal more than $15,000 in hair extensions from Twin Cities business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Authorities say a suspected impaired driver fled deputies near St. Cloud Monday afternoon, before stealing a construction worker's truck and injuring another driver in a crash.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was alerted to a driver who was "weaving and driving on the wrong side of the road" just before 11 a.m. in St. Wendel Township.When the deputy gave chase, the driver went off the road and then "drove through several yards in the west St. Cloud area." The deputy stopped the chase, but soon after was "waved down by construction workers" who said one of their trucks was just stolen.Officers with Sartell police soon saw the driver and tried to stop them. The driver then slammed into another vehicle north of St. Cloud. Both drivers were hurt in the crash and are being treated at St. Cloud Hospital.The sheriff's office is still investigating.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO