ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking

Kimberly Dawn Holloway, age 32 of Taylorsville, is facing a series of drug charges. She was arrested Thursday, December 8th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. Holloway remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $19,500. An Alexander County District Court appearance is scheduled for today.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Defense rests as CMPD officer’s trial enters 7th day

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The defense has rested in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker. He is accused of hitting James Michael Short with his police car while responding to a crash in July 2017. This trial will likely wrap up this week, much earlier than...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
qcnews.com

One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County. The wreck occurred just outside Paigeland. Authorities said a 2004 Honda Accord hit a 2007 GMC Arcadia SUV on North Arant Street near Arkoful Lane....
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Jailed

Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
STONY POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy