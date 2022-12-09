Read full article on original website
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Charlotte, police say
A person died at the hospital Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. A person died at the hospital Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast...
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a […]
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking
Kimberly Dawn Holloway, age 32 of Taylorsville, is facing a series of drug charges. She was arrested Thursday, December 8th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. Holloway remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $19,500. An Alexander County District Court appearance is scheduled for today.
Defense rests as CMPD officer’s trial enters 7th day
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The defense has rested in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker. He is accused of hitting James Michael Short with his police car while responding to a crash in July 2017. This trial will likely wrap up this week, much earlier than...
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial
On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County. The wreck occurred just outside Paigeland. Authorities said a 2004 Honda Accord hit a 2007 GMC Arcadia SUV on North Arant Street near Arkoful Lane....
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Person struck and killed by vehicle in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving a person on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers say they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car near of East Independence Boulevard. Responding officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The...
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
Security guard at south Charlotte bar posed as CMPD officer for years, owner says
CHARLOTTE — The owner of a south Charlotte bar says they were duped for years by a man who worked as a security guard at the business by posing as a police officer. Earlier this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they arrested Stephen Burke Bridges, 29, for impersonating an officer using a stolen badge.
Cold Case: DNA evidence could solve 1990 murder of Charlotte mother, attorney says
A young mother was found handcuffed and with her throat slashed 32 years ago. Now, an attorney thinks a break in the case is possible.
Stony Point Woman Jailed
Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
