Clovis, CA

Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
FRESNO, CA
Rockfall closes access to Yosemite Valley from the west

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you're traveling to Yosemite, check road conditions before you hit the road. Yosemite National Park is reporting a rockfall on Big Oak Flat Road has forced its closure between the Foresta junction and Yosemite Valley. The road is expected to remain closed for several...
FRESNO, CA
Customer upset, fed up with FedEx after recent delivery in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba resident says they’re upset with FedEx after a recent delivery was caught on camera. According to the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, a package was delivered to their home near Alta and El Monte Avenues by a FedEx delivery driver. These...
DINUBA, CA
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Parlier homeowner fed up with FedEx driver tossing packages

PARLIER, Calif. — "What else can I do?" That is the question Duby Trevino of Parlier is asking herself after watching a FedEx delivery driver toss her deliveries outside her home. Earlier this week, Trevino received the first of three packages delivered by the same FedEx delivery person. After...
PARLIER, CA
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
FRESNO, CA
China Peak sold to company with 2 other ski resorts in California

LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort has a new owner. Mountain High and Dodge Ridge, operated by industry veteran Karl Kapuscinski purchased China Peak in Lakeshore, California. "Virtually all ski resort acquisitions over the past several years had a strong appeal to buyers for clear strategic purposes,"...
LAKESHORE, CA
Students at CUSD warming up thanks to Coat Drive

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — About 100 coats will be helping students at Clovis Unified School District stay a bit warmer this season. The Clovis Public Safety Employee Association organized a coat drive by setting out various donation bins throughout the city. The new and gently used coats were handed...
CLOVIS, CA
Man shot and killed Sunday at apartment complex in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon following a shooting near Lane and Sylmar in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of E. Lane Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
FRESNO, CA
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Malik Haqq

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Malik Haqq. Malik Haqq is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 21-year-old Haqq is 5' 9" tall, 195 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Malik Haqq is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
FRESNO, CA
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
STRATFORD, CA
69-year-old driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 41

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead following a traffic collision in Fresno County. CHP Fresno responded to the area of Hwy 41 and Mountain View Ave. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles were found severely damaged by the crash. Officers learned a 69-year-old driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a Range Rover.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

