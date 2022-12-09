Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
KMPH.com
Rockfall closes access to Yosemite Valley from the west
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you're traveling to Yosemite, check road conditions before you hit the road. Yosemite National Park is reporting a rockfall on Big Oak Flat Road has forced its closure between the Foresta junction and Yosemite Valley. The road is expected to remain closed for several...
KMPH.com
Customer upset, fed up with FedEx after recent delivery in Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba resident says they’re upset with FedEx after a recent delivery was caught on camera. According to the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, a package was delivered to their home near Alta and El Monte Avenues by a FedEx delivery driver. These...
KMPH.com
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
KMPH.com
Suspected DUI driver crashes onto front lawn of house in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver crashed onto the front lawn of a house Sunday night in Madera, according to police. The Madera Police Department was called out to a house on North Granada Drive for initial reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. When...
KMPH.com
Parlier homeowner fed up with FedEx driver tossing packages
PARLIER, Calif. — "What else can I do?" That is the question Duby Trevino of Parlier is asking herself after watching a FedEx delivery driver toss her deliveries outside her home. Earlier this week, Trevino received the first of three packages delivered by the same FedEx delivery person. After...
KMPH.com
Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro arrested, booked for domestic violence, officials say
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail early Sunday morning. According to officials, officers were called regarding a domestic disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and arrested Castro. Details regarding the incident are limited but officials say Castro was...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
KMPH.com
China Peak sold to company with 2 other ski resorts in California
LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort has a new owner. Mountain High and Dodge Ridge, operated by industry veteran Karl Kapuscinski purchased China Peak in Lakeshore, California. "Virtually all ski resort acquisitions over the past several years had a strong appeal to buyers for clear strategic purposes,"...
KMPH.com
Students at CUSD warming up thanks to Coat Drive
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — About 100 coats will be helping students at Clovis Unified School District stay a bit warmer this season. The Clovis Public Safety Employee Association organized a coat drive by setting out various donation bins throughout the city. The new and gently used coats were handed...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday at apartment complex in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon following a shooting near Lane and Sylmar in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of E. Lane Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
KMPH.com
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Malik Haqq
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Malik Haqq. Malik Haqq is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 21-year-old Haqq is 5' 9" tall, 195 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Malik Haqq is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
KMPH.com
69-year-old driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 41
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead following a traffic collision in Fresno County. CHP Fresno responded to the area of Hwy 41 and Mountain View Ave. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles were found severely damaged by the crash. Officers learned a 69-year-old driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a Range Rover.
KMPH.com
Two dead following fiery crash involving big rig in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after colliding with a big rig in Fresno County Saturday afternoon. CHP officers were called to the intersection of E. North and De Wolf Avenues around 1:30 p.m., to find a Nissan Altima and Freightliner Truck involved in the crash. According...
KMPH.com
Reedley High School Junior diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, football team supports battle
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — A Reedley High School Football player has been recently diagnosed with stage four Testicular Cancer, now his football team is going out of its way to help the family. Malachi Rios, a 16-year-old Junior was diagnosed last Thursday with stage four testicular cancer that has...
