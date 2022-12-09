Read full article on original website
4 people shot outside NYCHA Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx, police say
A fourth victim, a 53-year-old apparently homeless man, walked himself into Lincoln Hospital. Police said he was shot four times.
52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
One injured when flames break out inside Brooklyn apartment
Firefighters responded to a six-story building at Cortelyou and Stratford roads in Flatbush around 5 p.m. Sunday to reach a third-floor unit where the fire started.
NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man dies after being viciously pummeled over recycling can money: ‘It was two cans!’
A 60-year-old Brooklyn man punched out in a clash over recyclable cans died four days later — and the attacker, charged with manslaughter, said he’d hoped the victim died, according to police and court papers. The vicious beating started after the men encountered each other the morning of Dec. 4 near an Associated Supermarket on Hegeman Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville, according to ...
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: Grenade Deemed Inert by NYPD Bomb Squad
The NYPD Bomb Squad has deemed a grenade found in the Edenwald section of The Bronx inert. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 9, at around 4 p.m. at 3917 Wilder Avenue. A police spokesperson told Norwood News, “The device was deemed inert and removed to Rodman’s Neck for disposal.” The southern part of Rodman’s Neck is a piece of land and an NYPD designated shooting range, located in the borough, that juts out into Long Island Sound.
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
NYC mayor’s $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has beaten the rat rap. Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed. Adams said Tuesday that he had spent thousands of dollars on rat mitigation efforts. The […]
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
Woman wanted for tasing, robbing Uber driver in Manhattan
Police say she had hired the driver to take her to the West Village. Then when they arrived, she shocked the driver multiple times on his shoulder.
