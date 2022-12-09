NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO