SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO