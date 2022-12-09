Read full article on original website
Local author writes dystopian political thriller
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bill Earley is the executive director of the The Link, a community triage center which helps people with addiction. He’s also an author, who wrote his first book, a dystopian political thriller titled “The Coin.” He joined Dakota News Now on Monday.
Project Warm Up gifts blankets to those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need. The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture. The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Latest developments from Washington, D.C. Updated: 3 hours ago. White House Correspondent Jon Decker...
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
City seeks feedback on new website project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will host a public open house to gather feedback about SiouxFalls.Org at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Meeting Room A of the Downtown Library. Attendees will hear a short presentation on the active project to redesign the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
Police: Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.
Registration opens for 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority announced Monday that registration for the 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon is now open. Runners will be welcomed back to Sioux Falls on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, for the full marathon, half marathon, and 5K. All races will start...
WWII soldier’s remains returned to U.S. and buried in Eureka
With every inch it snows in the city, it costs five and up to six digits to clear. That takes time and resources that over a season could add up. City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Plowing of...
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop. That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave. Details have not been confirmed at this...
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week helps keep seniors safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, held the first full week of December, offered a reminder to the community to reevaluate how loved ones drive. Getting older brings changes in overall health, and older individuals could be taking medications that may impair their driving....
Names released in fatal train crash
Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two females from Harrisburg, S.D., have been identified as those who died Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.
Police: Sioux Falls man in critical condition after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in western Sioux Falls early Monday morning. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to the 5200 block of W. 12th St. at about 2 a.m. Officers were the first to arrive and found the victim had been shot in the face. The victim was not able to talk, but a friend with him gave officers some information.
