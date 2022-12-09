Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle
Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Diana’s ex-butler claims Meghan and Harry should lose royal titles as couple arrives in NYC
Princess Diana’s former longtime butler Paul Burrell claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the trailer for their “explosive” royal-bashing Netflix docuseries. The ex-servant dropped the bombshell during an interview with New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. “You’re King Charles, what on earth do you [do] given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son?” prompted Morgan, 57, who also hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation. “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” replied the retired...
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Harry and Meghan - as it happened: Duke of Sussex reveals he has internally ‘blocked out’ early memories of Diana
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received mixed reactions over their new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which dropped on Thursday (8 December).Parts of the much-hyped programme, which has been split into “Volume I” and “Volume II”, were described as “moving”, but the first three episodes did not deliver any new explosive allegations against the royal family - who will no doubt be relieved by the lack of revelations.The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote in her review of the series: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation...
Harry & Meghan film is high stakes for former royals – and for Netflix
The biggest surprise of this week’s release of a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary is that it appeared at all. Amid speculation that the programme – entitled Harry & Meghan – was still being edited or had been delayed until next year, here, finally, was a commitment that the tell-all would soon make it to the air.
Palace Denies Netflix's Claim They Were Approached for Comment on the Sussexes' Docuseries
The first three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries dropped early this morning, and Buckingham Palace is pushing back on claims that they were given a chance to weigh in. FYI, Harry & Meghan begins with the following disclaimer:. "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's...
Prince Harry Appears to Accuse 'The Family' of Leaking, Planting Stories
In the latest trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the prince discussed his family and the couple's relationship with the press.
Will Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries force Britain to confront racism?
London — It's certainly not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have told their story, but the teasers for the royal couple's new Netflix docuseries, expected to hit the airwaves later this week, promise the "whole truth," and with it, more revelations. In one clip, Harry drops a hint about "a dirty game."
‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer
The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
Former royal aide says Palace must ‘reject’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘lies’
The wait is almost over: the first three-episode instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, hits the streaming platform on Thursday. The two trailers have already sparked some strong reactions, with a former royal aide now calling for non-disclosure agreements to be lifted to allow those who worked with the couple to speak out, as well as pushing for Buckingham Palace to respond to the series.
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Piers Morgan goes off on 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix show, slams 'disgraceful' comparisons to Princess Diana
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the upcoming Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary and says he expects it to be full of lies
Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series to be critical of royals, British public: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, which will be released Thursday, is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family and even the British public, reports said. Before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, The Duke of Sussex told a friend to expect the interview to be “quite shocking,” adding that “those Brits need to learn a lesson,” a senior source revealed to The Sun on Saturday. In the interview, Harry and Markle accused the Royal family of racism and said they ignored Markle’s depression, which had pushed her to the brink of suicide while pregnant. The...
