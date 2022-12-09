Read full article on original website
The Verge
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major expansion next year, and it will include a major addition to the cast: Idris Elba. His appearance was confirmed as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer released during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Elba will play a character named Solomon...
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
TechRadar
Ken Levine's Judas trailer just dropped and it's looking like the best of BioShock
A new game by the team behind BioShock, entitled Judas, has been announced at The Game Awards with a trailer that shows off some of project lead Ken Levine's masterful worldbuilding and some familiar elements to long-time fans. It's the first game in development from Ghost Story Games, which was...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
TechRadar
Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF
While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
Nightingale gets a new trailer at The Game Awards
The PvE action survival game has been on our radar for a year now.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
TechRadar
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 news could be imminent – here's why
A PlayStation Store page for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been spotted, suggesting more details on Insomniac Games’ next web-slinging adventure could be shared sometime soon. Noted by Twitter user Wario64 (opens in new tab), a dedicated listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was previously live on the PlayStation Store in the UK, allowing players to wishlist the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Since Wario64’s tweet, the page has seemingly been taken down, with the link now leading to an error page. You can, however, still see the page listed on Google (opens in new tab). It’s unclear if the page was pushed live accidentally or not.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
TechRadar
In Forspoken, the journey is more enjoyable than the destination
The imminent arrival of a PS5 exclusive should be a big deal. Yet so far, Forspoken has elicited more incredulous guffaws than gasps of awe. Inspiring a sea of mocking memes after an early trailer’s cringy dialogue, the internet’s opinion on the upcoming action RPG feels like it’s already been… well, forspoken. Now, with a lengthy hands-on for press – and a free, shorter demo out now on the PS Store – publisher Square Enix is hoping to turn the tumultuous tide of public opinion.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores New DLC Announced For PS5: AP15 (forbidden west)
At The Game Awards 2022, the creators of Horizon Forbidden West released a new trailer with an addition Burning Shoresin that Aloy will visit Los Angeles. Burning Shores is coming out on April 19, 2023. The trailer isn’t showing any action, but we saw Aloy riding a pterodactyl lizard in...
