Duke women's basketball's depth on display in complete win at FGCU
Depth is the name of the game, and the Blue Devils have plenty of it. Just 11 games into their 2022-23 campaign, seven different players have led the team in scoring. Of course, they still have top options in Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, who average double-digit points and have led the team in scoring two and four times, respectively. However, on top of Duke’s senior leaders, everyone else is getting their moments to shine as well. Sunday's 70-48 win over Florida Gulf Coast was the sixth time this season that at least three players have gotten to double figures, and 10 different players have already had double-digit outings.
'The game's slowing down': Whitehead stands out in first start as Duke men's basketball tops Maryland Eastern Shore at home
For the first time in school history, Duke’s starting lineup Saturday evening was composed of five true freshmen. In a program so reliant on one-and-dones, this might seem surprising. But even with decades of stellar recruiting classes, the core five has always included at least one veteran. Junior captain Jeremy Roach’s lingering toe injury changed all that against Maryland Eastern Shore. And the freshmen, when put to the test, stepped up.
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12
Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
In Roach's absence, Duke men's basketball eases past Maryland Eastern Shore in nonconference finale
No Jeremy Roach, no problem—at least Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore. Without its junior captain, who missed the contest with a toe injury, No. 15 Duke made quick work of the Hawks in its final nonconference matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium, heading into final exams with a 82-55 victory.
Duke men's basketball captain Jeremy Roach out with toe injury against Maryland Eastern Shore
The Blue Devils will be without their captain Saturday. In a team release Saturday afternoon, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer announced that junior guard Jeremy Roach will not be available against Maryland Eastern Shore with a toe injury. This is the same injury he sustained Nov. 27 in the Blue Devils’ Phil Knight Legacy matchup against Purdue, but this is the first game he has missed.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Duke (-31.5) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore. After a statement win against Iowa in New York, the Blue Devils will ride the momentum and look to cover the spread against Maryland Eastern Shore. Duke’s talented Power 5 roster could prove too much to handle for a Maryland Eastern Shore team that has struggled in the mid-major Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; the Hawks sit at 3-6 and five of their six losses came by double digits. Furthermore, freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are slowly shaking off early-season rust and a big night from either of them could add to Duke's lead. Expect an early battle from the Hawks, but the Blue Devils have too much talent not to cover.
Ranking Grambling's Upset of Vanderbilt
Ranking the Grambling State upset of Vanderbilt.
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
Vanderbilt Transfer Running Back Ray Davis: 'Decision Coming Soon'
One of Kentucky football's top targets in the transfer portal is close to announcing his decision. Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis entered the portal on Dec. 5 after rushing for 1,042 yards in 2022. His name was quickly mentioned with multiple programs, including UK. The Wildcats were the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders hiring Vanderbilt recruiting staffer at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders is adding more SEC flavor to his Colorado coaching staff. Matt Zenitz of On3 reports that Darrius Darden-Box is leaving Vanderbilt for a recruiting role on Sanders’ Colorado staff. Box tweeted that he was leaving West End for a new opportunity. His farewell note does not mention...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU undergraduate and graduate degree students celebrate commencement | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Friday morning, close to 350 undergraduate and graduate degree students from the College of Arts and Letters, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and College of Business graduated at Austin Peay State University’s Dunn Center as part of fall commencement.
clarksvillenow.com
All about Ohana: Island Fin Poké in Clarksville serving up Hawaiian-style poké bowls | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While finding a place to surf in Tennessee may prove challenging, finding a place to enjoy some Hawaiian-style cuisine is now a little easier thanks to the Bryant family. Clarksville’s Island Fin Poké Co. is owned by Jeff Bryant Jr., his wife Chelsea, and...
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville
"Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.
10 Christmas light displays in Middle Tennessee
Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
