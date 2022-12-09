ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Duke women's basketball's depth on display in complete win at FGCU

Depth is the name of the game, and the Blue Devils have plenty of it. Just 11 games into their 2022-23 campaign, seven different players have led the team in scoring. Of course, they still have top options in Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, who average double-digit points and have led the team in scoring two and four times, respectively. However, on top of Duke’s senior leaders, everyone else is getting their moments to shine as well. Sunday's 70-48 win over Florida Gulf Coast was the sixth time this season that at least three players have gotten to double figures, and 10 different players have already had double-digit outings.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'The game's slowing down': Whitehead stands out in first start as Duke men's basketball tops Maryland Eastern Shore at home

For the first time in school history, Duke’s starting lineup Saturday evening was composed of five true freshmen. In a program so reliant on one-and-dones, this might seem surprising. But even with decades of stellar recruiting classes, the core five has always included at least one veteran. Junior captain Jeremy Roach’s lingering toe injury changed all that against Maryland Eastern Shore. And the freshmen, when put to the test, stepped up.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke men's basketball captain Jeremy Roach out with toe injury against Maryland Eastern Shore

The Blue Devils will be without their captain Saturday. In a team release Saturday afternoon, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer announced that junior guard Jeremy Roach will not be available against Maryland Eastern Shore with a toe injury. This is the same injury he sustained Nov. 27 in the Blue Devils’ Phil Knight Legacy matchup against Purdue, but this is the first game he has missed.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Duke (-31.5) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore. After a statement win against Iowa in New York, the Blue Devils will ride the momentum and look to cover the spread against Maryland Eastern Shore. Duke’s talented Power 5 roster could prove too much to handle for a Maryland Eastern Shore team that has struggled in the mid-major Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; the Hawks sit at 3-6 and five of their six losses came by double digits. Furthermore, freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are slowly shaking off early-season rust and a big night from either of them could add to Duke's lead. Expect an early battle from the Hawks, but the Blue Devils have too much talent not to cover.
DURHAM, NC
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It's a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

