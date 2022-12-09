Depth is the name of the game, and the Blue Devils have plenty of it. Just 11 games into their 2022-23 campaign, seven different players have led the team in scoring. Of course, they still have top options in Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, who average double-digit points and have led the team in scoring two and four times, respectively. However, on top of Duke’s senior leaders, everyone else is getting their moments to shine as well. Sunday's 70-48 win over Florida Gulf Coast was the sixth time this season that at least three players have gotten to double figures, and 10 different players have already had double-digit outings.

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO