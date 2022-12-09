Read full article on original website
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘It’s about the people we live around,’ expert says
Although experts expect that the United States will see an increase in COVID-19 infections and cases throughout the winter, they are optimistic that vaccines, antiviral medications and natural immunity have the power to tamp down increases in mortality and hospitalizations. Short of a new variant, “we should be in a...
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
Doctors are used to seeing the flu spike this time of year. But this time, COVID-19 and RSV have joined the fray.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak
Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
These Graphs Show Just How Dramatically Different This Flu Season is Right Now
Flu hospitalizations have already risen to their highest level in a decade as health experts warn of an early spike, but how does this season really compare to previous years?. New graphs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a dramatic look at just how unusual this flu season is so far.
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
When will flu and RSV peak?
Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
