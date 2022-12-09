Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Related
pix11.com
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction …. Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Orion capsule returns to Earth after...
pix11.com
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Kokomo serves...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
pix11.com
Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
pix11.com
NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning
It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
pix11.com
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC
Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
pix11.com
Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays
The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. New York City makes mask recommendations in health …. The health commissioner called on people to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded...
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
pix11.com
The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter medicine
The tridemic involving COVID, RSV and the flu are all circulating around right now. Health officials are even warning people in New York City to mask up inside. This comes as parents are having trouble finding medicine for their kids. The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter …. The...
New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida
A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend. Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed...
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more
In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
NBC New York
NYC COVID Rates Hit Highest Levels in Months: What to Know About Mask Advisory
Notice a few more face masks than usual on your Monday commute? At the office? Unsure?. Monday marks the first weekday since New York City health officials "strongly" advised people mask up in public indoor settings as well as crowded outdoor ones regardless of vaccination status amid compounding infection threats of COVID, RSV and flu with the worst of the dreaded winter viral threat still looming after the holidays.
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
Comments / 0