Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle
Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Harry and Meghan rip media in new documentary
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ripped into British tabloids and the media for prying into their lives for financial gain and sensationalistic coverage in a new Netflix documentary. In the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan,” which released Thursday on the streaming platform, the couple also…
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Elle
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Diana’s ex-butler claims Meghan and Harry should lose royal titles as couple arrives in NYC
Princess Diana’s former longtime butler Paul Burrell claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the trailer for their “explosive” royal-bashing Netflix docuseries. The ex-servant dropped the bombshell during an interview with New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. “You’re King Charles, what on earth do you [do] given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son?” prompted Morgan, 57, who also hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation. “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” replied the retired...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the...
Harry and Meghan - as it happened: Duke of Sussex reveals he has internally ‘blocked out’ early memories of Diana
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received mixed reactions over their new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which dropped on Thursday (8 December).Parts of the much-hyped programme, which has been split into “Volume I” and “Volume II”, were described as “moving”, but the first three episodes did not deliver any new explosive allegations against the royal family - who will no doubt be relieved by the lack of revelations.The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote in her review of the series: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation...
Will Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries force Britain to confront racism?
London — It's certainly not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have told their story, but the teasers for the royal couple's new Netflix docuseries, expected to hit the airwaves later this week, promise the "whole truth," and with it, more revelations. In one clip, Harry drops a hint about "a dirty game."
‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer
The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
tatler.com
Former royal aide says Palace must ‘reject’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘lies’
The wait is almost over: the first three-episode instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, hits the streaming platform on Thursday. The two trailers have already sparked some strong reactions, with a former royal aide now calling for non-disclosure agreements to be lifted to allow those who worked with the couple to speak out, as well as pushing for Buckingham Palace to respond to the series.
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
Piers Morgan goes off on 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix show, slams 'disgraceful' comparisons to Princess Diana
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the upcoming Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary and says he expects it to be full of lies
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Comments / 0