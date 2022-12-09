CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 19-0 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers took their largest lead at 95-87 on Cedi Osman’s layup with 4:50 left, but were held scoreless on their final 10 possessions. “That was a big, big, big-time win for us,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “When you get a win like that on the road, that’s a sign you have a really good team. Now, I hope I’m not jumping the gun on that, but this was my favorite game of the season.” Caris LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. Darius Garland added 19 points, six assists and six turnovers as fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell did not play because of a sore right leg.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO