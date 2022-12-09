ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Chargers get shocking update on Pro Bowl lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers impressed in a big way on Sunday night, getting a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. They received even more great news when head coach Brandon Staley gave a shocking update on Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Slater suffered a devastating bicep earlier this year, but Staley revealed that there Read more... The post Chargers get shocking update on Pro Bowl lineman appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 19-0 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers took their largest lead at 95-87 on Cedi Osman’s layup with 4:50 left, but were held scoreless on their final 10 possessions. “That was a big, big, big-time win for us,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “When you get a win like that on the road, that’s a sign you have a really good team. Now, I hope I’m not jumping the gun on that, but this was my favorite game of the season.” Caris LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. Darius Garland added 19 points, six assists and six turnovers as fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell did not play because of a sore right leg.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers

The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday

Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal

The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. There are likely more players involved in the deal, and those details figure to come out in the near future. Pina appeared in only five games with Atlanta in 2022 before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. If healthy, the catcher who hit 13 home runs in 2021-albeit with a .293 OBP-figures to get a fair amount playing time behind the plate in Oakland.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat

Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday

Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
CBS Sports

Texans' Amari Rodgers: First career touchdown

Rodgers recorded four receptions on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. Rodgers appeared in his second game with the Texans and was thrust into a prominent role due to the absence of Brandin Cooks (groin) and Nico Collins (foot). He did the majority of his damage on a 28-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter, the first score of his career. Rodgers will drop back to a peripheral role once either Cooks or Collins is able to return, though it's unclear when that may occur.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games

Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).

