Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO