Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in Orange Bowl
Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.
atozsports.com
The forgotten play from Tennessee’s win against Alabama that proved to be extremely important
Despite the disappointing losses to Georgia and South Carolina, the 2022 season was extremely special for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee beat Florida for the first time since 2016, then they beat LSU for the first time since 2005. The highlight of the season, of course, was beating Alabama for the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Moves Up In Dec. 12 AP Poll
The Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll after another 2-0 week. The Vols extended their winning streak to eight games thanks to a blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky and a narrow neutral site win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols: 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava gives UT fans the visual they’ve been waiting on
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava gave Tennessee Vols fans the visual they’ve been waiting on for nearly a year. Iamaleava, who committed to the Vols back in March, had a signing ceremony this week in advance of enrolling early this month at Tennessee. His uncle posted a photo of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sees veteran defensive lineman announce entry into transfer portal
Malik Langham is the latest Vanderbilt player to announce his entry into the transfer portal, and this time he did it on Instagram. The veteran defender, who began his career at Florida for one season, played in all 12 games this year, and started in 8 games. He made 13 tackles with 0.5 TFLs this year, including a season-best 4 tackles at Georgia.
atozsports.com
The forgotten play that possibly changed the Tennessee Vols’ season for the better
There were plenty of memorable plays for the Tennessee Vols this season. At some point this offseason, I’ll probably go through the top 10 plays of the season (it’ll be tough to narrow it down to just 10). But for now, I want to highlight one play early...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders hiring Vanderbilt recruiting staffer at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders is adding more SEC flavor to his Colorado coaching staff. Matt Zenitz of On3 reports that Darrius Darden-Box is leaving Vanderbilt for a recruiting role on Sanders’ Colorado staff. Box tweeted that he was leaving West End for a new opportunity. His farewell note does not mention...
Report: Jason Witten targeted for big high school head coaching job
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten may have a pretty good coaching gig coming up in his future. Witten is being targeted by Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to become the high school’s new head coach, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Witten would be replacing Trent Dilfer, who took the job at UAB earlier in the month.
Popculture
Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
franklinis.com
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
fox17.com
Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized
TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
247Sports
