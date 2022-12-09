ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in Orange Bowl

Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Moves Up In Dec. 12 AP Poll

The Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll after another 2-0 week. The Vols extended their winning streak to eight games thanks to a blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky and a narrow neutral site win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sees veteran defensive lineman announce entry into transfer portal

Malik Langham is the latest Vanderbilt player to announce his entry into the transfer portal, and this time he did it on Instagram. The veteran defender, who began his career at Florida for one season, played in all 12 games this year, and started in 8 games. He made 13 tackles with 0.5 TFLs this year, including a season-best 4 tackles at Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized

TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
247Sports

247Sports

