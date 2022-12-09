Read full article on original website
Man killed becomes 2nd to die while confronting car burglar at South Loop apartment complex
The shooting on Thursday came more than five months after a similar incident left another man dead at the same apartment complex.
Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving appears in court
The 38-year-old, who's facing four felonies, is back in Houston after turning himself in in San Antonio. If he makes bail, he will have to remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring.
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
International Business Times
2 Teen Boys Fatally Shot While Unloading Thanksgiving Groceries In Texas
Two teenage boys were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, as they were unloading groceries for Thanksgiving. President Wynn, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene while Ben Taub, 17, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting unfolded early morning Thursday outside...
Wrong-way crash leaves five dead, including two children, on Alabama highway
Five people from Georgia, including two children, were killed in Alabama on Friday when their car entered the highway going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler, authorities said. Maria Baltazar, 49, was driving the 2021 Toyota Corolla that collided with the tractor-trailer at about 12:30 a.m., Montgomery Police Cpl....
Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car
A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.According to the affidavit, Horner was delivering a package containing a Christmas gift to Athena's home when he allegedly hit her with his Fedex truck as he backed out of the driveway.Horner told investigators that Athena was not seriously injured after he allegedly struck her, but that he "panicked" and took Athena into his van. Video from inside the truck showed Horner talking to Athena, and he later told detectives that she even told him...
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With
The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide.” But what is femicide? The post What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With appeared first on NewsOne.
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
NBC News
Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July
A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Intoxicated driver arrested after causing rollover crash on SH-121
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An intoxicated driver has been arrested after racing and hitting another vehicle, causing a rollover crash.It happened on Dec. 7 at about 9:35 p.m. and involved three vehicles.Police say vehicle one and two were racing in southbound lanes of SH-121, when vehicle one rear-ended vehicle three.The impact caused vehicle one to veer into vehicle two's lane, colliding. Vehicle two then veered into the median and rolled over. The driver and passenger of vehicle two both suffered injuries from the crash. The driver of vehicle three was treated and released at the scene.The driver of vehicle one, 27-year-old Jordan Brown, left the scene on foot and was later located, according to police. Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and two counts of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury.
Patrick Xavier Clark Arrested For Murder In Fatal Takeoff Shooting
A month after Takeoff’s tragic death, police finally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark for murder of the beloved Migos rapper. According to ABC 13, Houston police announced at a press conference on Friday that they arrested Patrick Xavier Clark for murder. He is the second man arrested in connection to the Nov. 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley.
Court TV
Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial: Jury Watches Surveillance Video of Defendant
Jurors saw surveillance video of Juan David Ortiz after Erica Pena's escape. Ortiz is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting 4 women in 2018. (12/5/22)
Missing 7-year-old North Texas girl found dead; Fed-Ex driver arrested
A 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week from her North Texas home – prompting an Amber Alert – has been found dead, authorities announced Friday. A Fed-Ex driver has been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Athena Strand had went missing Wednesday evening from her father's...
