Berne, IN

Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy

In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12. Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. In just a few weeks some young...
Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
USF downs Spring Arbor for second conference win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (8-5; 2-3 Crossroads) played host to the Spring Arbor University Cougars (4-6; 1-4 Crossroads) at Hutzell Athletic Center and rebounded with a stellar performance winning 80-53. After suffering a tough loss last Saturday to the Grace College Lancers, and with their All-American guard Antwaan Cushingberry sidelined with a hand injury, the Cougars didn't get discouraged, they were determined to get a win.
Petruzzelli pushes K's past Walleye

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hold off the Toledo Walleye 4-3 in an overtime battle. Anthony Petruzzelli laced in the last goal (1:36 OT1) to give the K's the win. The Komets are back in action with the Cincinnati Cyclones on December 16th at 7:35 p.m.
Seasonable Tuesday, rain returns midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Early morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few hints of sunshine but overall, it’s a mostly cloudy day. Tuesday afternoon highs top in the lower 40s. The next system brings rain to...
Ball State senior takes Miss America stage

MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
Midweek storm being watched, then colder

Cloudy early tonight, then clearing late. A low of 37. Partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 45. Big storm midweek. Rain in after midnight. Storm Wednesday could produce active weather. Early in the storm track, so stay-tuned. It could lead to a large severe outbreak in the souther plains, heaving, flooding rains to our south.
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
Lance Yankey (Kevin Nguyen's father) Full Interview

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
