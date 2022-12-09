ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
Local watch party for Army-Navy football game honors military members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former National Football League player and Purple Heart recipient raised a toast to the U.S Army on Saturday. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier hosted a watch party at Bearno's on Taylorsville Road for the 123rd Army and Navy football game. The event was also a...
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
From Fog To Showers

Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
Snoop Dogg, Master P joining board of directors at Louisville nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two world-famous hip hop artists are joining the board of directors of a Louisville nonprofit that promotes childhood education and nonviolence. Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Percy "Master P" Miller, an entertainment...
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' returns to Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road. The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Jeffersonville police arrest 2 suspects in October homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two suspects in connection with an October homicide. Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both from Louisville, are facing several charges in the death of La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Owens was shot to death in a...
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
