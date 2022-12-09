LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO