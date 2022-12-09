Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wdrb.com
Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton scores career-high in upset over Murray State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights nearly lost an 18-point second half lead but were able to hold off Murray State 69-58 Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall. The Racers came to town as 2.5 point favorites. Garrett Tipton led the Knights with a career-high 25 points. Rob Perry...
wdrb.com
Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
wdrb.com
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
wdrb.com
Local watch party for Army-Navy football game honors military members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former National Football League player and Purple Heart recipient raised a toast to the U.S Army on Saturday. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier hosted a watch party at Bearno's on Taylorsville Road for the 123rd Army and Navy football game. The event was also a...
wdrb.com
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
wdrb.com
From Fog To Showers
Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P joining board of directors at Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two world-famous hip hop artists are joining the board of directors of a Louisville nonprofit that promotes childhood education and nonviolence. Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Percy "Master P" Miller, an entertainment...
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
wdrb.com
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
wdrb.com
'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' returns to Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road. The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating 9 separate shootings over the weekend, including two fatal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine people were shot between Saturday and Sunday in Louisville, two of whom died in a two-day stretch Louisville Metro Police called a "shock to the conscience." The weekend capped a violent start to December. Here is information on each of the nine shootings from this...
wdrb.com
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville police arrest 2 suspects in October homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two suspects in connection with an October homicide. Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both from Louisville, are facing several charges in the death of La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Owens was shot to death in a...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central High School feeds 300 people in its first farm to table scholarship dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School fed 300 people in its first Farm to Table Scholarship Dinner. WDRB News got a tour of the agriculture department during the start of the school year to see where the students were learning to grow the vegetables and raise the protein.
wdrb.com
9-day closure of eastbound lanes on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to start Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin this week. Starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge will close. That means drivers won't be able to use the Sherman Minton to...
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
