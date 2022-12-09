Another winter track season is upon us, and area teams are putting there final preparations in. Last year, the West Windsor-Plainsboro North boys squad reached the highest achievement a team can reach in NJSIAA track and field by earning a state title in Group 3. Many area teams will be looking to reach similar heights in the 2022-2023 season, and on the individual side, there are quite a few athletes who look to be in serious contention of bringing home not just a group gold but a Meet of Champions title as well. Here’s a look at some of the area athletes to keep an eye on this season.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO