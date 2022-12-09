Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Dec. 12
Hunterdon Central at No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven, 7:30. Paul VI vs. Lawrenceville JV at Tsai ice arena, Lawrenceville, NJ, 5pm. Nottingham (0-0-1) vs. Robbinsville (1-0) at MCP, 8:15pm. GORDON. Pope John (0-1) at Gloucester Catholic, 3:30pm. St. Augustine (1-0) at Seton Hall Prep (0-1), 4pm. MCSSIHL. Chatham (1-0) vs. Morristown...
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Times of Trenton indoor track and field season preview, 2022-23
Another winter track season is upon us, and area teams are putting there final preparations in. Last year, the West Windsor-Plainsboro North boys squad reached the highest achievement a team can reach in NJSIAA track and field by earning a state title in Group 3. Many area teams will be looking to reach similar heights in the 2022-2023 season, and on the individual side, there are quite a few athletes who look to be in serious contention of bringing home not just a group gold but a Meet of Champions title as well. Here’s a look at some of the area athletes to keep an eye on this season.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hunterdon County Indoor Track and Field preview, 2022-23
Coming off of a strong cross country season that saw the Lions finish second at the North 2 Group 3 sectional meet, the distance group will look to lead the way as Jeremy Bavaro, David McKinnon, Brayden Barro, Asa Alderman, and Matt DiLanno all return for their senior seasons. At...
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Boys indoor track season preview, 2022-23
The winter sports season is now upon us, and with that, the 2022-2023 indoor track season is just about underway. This year’s season will officially kick off on December 15. Relay championship week begins on January 11, the postseason starts on February 2 and the season-ending NJSIAA Meet of Champions is set for March 5.
Boys indoor track: Top returning athletes for 2022-2023
Spencer Anderson, Morristown-Beard, Jr. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap
Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield scored a late goal to earn a narrow victory on the road over Clifton, 5-4, at Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. The victory represents the first career win for new head coach Kevin Geist (1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
Seton Hall hands Rutgers first home loss of season in Garden State Hardwood Classic: 5 observations
Seton Hall stunned its in-state rival and earned a key NCAA Tournament résumé victory in the process. The Pirates knocked off Rutgers, 45-43, in the Garden State Hardwood Classic before a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, handing the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season.
Here are 4 punter options for Eagles if Arryn Siposs is sidelined by injury
With Arryn Siposs injured on a freak play during Sunday’s win over the Giants, the playoff-bound Eagles might be in the market for a punter — short-term, if Siposs can return, or long-term, if he’s done for the season and postseason. Punting from his end zone, Siposs...
Eagles playoff gear: How to get Eagles NFL playoffs 2022-23 gear online | Hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, advanced to the 2022-23 NFL playoffs after their victory over the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Hold everything! Eagles have a reason to be worried after easy win over Giants
Admit it: You’ve been worried that shaky special teams could be what derails the Eagles in their quest for another Super Bowl championship. And for the first 12 weeks of the season, you were right to be worried. Shoddy tackling and poor lane discipline by coverage teams sparked a sense of dread with each kick or punt.
Playoffs? These Giants don’t look like they belong anymore | Politi
The Giants couldn’t prove that they belonged on the same field with the first-place Eagles on Sunday afternoon, so in their locker room after this 48-22 drubbing was over, they tried to convince the assembled media — and maybe themselves — that they were better than the embarrassing result everyone had just witnessed.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0