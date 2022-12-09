ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Dec. 12

Hunterdon Central at No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven, 7:30. Paul VI vs. Lawrenceville JV at Tsai ice arena, Lawrenceville, NJ, 5pm. Nottingham (0-0-1) vs. Robbinsville (1-0) at MCP, 8:15pm. GORDON. Pope John (0-1) at Gloucester Catholic, 3:30pm. St. Augustine (1-0) at Seton Hall Prep (0-1), 4pm. MCSSIHL. Chatham (1-0) vs. Morristown...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton indoor track and field season preview, 2022-23

Another winter track season is upon us, and area teams are putting there final preparations in. Last year, the West Windsor-Plainsboro North boys squad reached the highest achievement a team can reach in NJSIAA track and field by earning a state title in Group 3. Many area teams will be looking to reach similar heights in the 2022-2023 season, and on the individual side, there are quite a few athletes who look to be in serious contention of bringing home not just a group gold but a Meet of Champions title as well. Here’s a look at some of the area athletes to keep an eye on this season.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run

James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys indoor track season preview, 2022-23

The winter sports season is now upon us, and with that, the 2022-2023 indoor track season is just about underway. This year’s season will officially kick off on December 15. Relay championship week begins on January 11, the postseason starts on February 2 and the season-ending NJSIAA Meet of Champions is set for March 5.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria

Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival

Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ
