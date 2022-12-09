Read full article on original website
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
In Style
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle
Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Who Copied Who? Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Cape Dresses Debated by Fans
Fans of the royals have entered into an online debate over cape dresses and whether the sisters-in-law have taken style inspiration from each other.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are known for their own version of the truth’: royal expert
Netflix dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary, but many believe not everything seen in the sneak peeks are the truth.
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
ETOnline.com
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Won't Be 'Distracted' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New York Tour, Source Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to the U.S. this week, but it sounds like they won't be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the pair will be in New York for an event. "The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this," an insider told The Telegraph. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”The source added, "Our number focus next week...
petapixel.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Broke Rules Taking Private Photographer into Palace
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke royal protocol by bringing a private photographer into Buckingham Palace without getting permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry have been accused of sneaking a photographer into the royal residence after an unauthorized image of the couple of them in Buckingham Palace was featured in the trailer for their new Netflix show.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not the First Members of the Royal Family to Allow Cameras Inside Their Everyday Lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries is actually not the first time that the royal family shared their lives with the world.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Holding Back in Their New Documentary
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have dropped on Netflix and they are equal parts heartbreaking, joyful, and rage-inducing. Harry and Meghan have invited the world into their private lives and allowed us to bear witness to the story of two people falling in love despite nearly insurmountable obstacles placed in their path. To no one's surprise, one such barrier was the British Royal Family.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries will allege palace ‘bullying’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will claim they were bullied by palace officials in their new Netfix show, sources told Page Six. The dramatic trailer for the docu-series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped Thursday – right in the middle of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit. In one moment from the promo, Markle, 41, is seen weeping, with her head in her hands. “Harry and Meghan will discuss how they they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said. A Hollywood insider confirmed: “Harry and Meghan will...
