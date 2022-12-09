Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals battle on Monday Night Football, which you can enjoy while redeeming up to $1,200 in bonuses...
Bear hunt to be extended 4 days in N.J. after not enough bears were killed, DEP says
New Jersey’s black bear hunt, the first since 2020, was extended another four days after hunters came up short on harvest goals laid out by the state, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. The initial hunt ran from Dec. 6 to 10. A second hunt will be...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of state in latest winter storm forecast
Snowfall total forecasts were increased Sunday morning for a winter storm that is now expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey through Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the heaviest snow...
NASA rocket launch on Tuesday may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If the forecast for Tuesday holds, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket was rescheduled and is now slated to be launched Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Tuesday there are backup launch days through Dec. 20.
N.J. weather: Here are the snowfall totals from Sunday’s winter storm
While most of New Jersey ended up with a cold rain from Sunday’s storm system, with some wet snowflakes mixing in at times, some areas got a light coating of snow — enough to make roads slick and trigger delayed school openings in several towns. The list below...
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
N.J. weather: Snow, heavy rain, gusty winds could hit state in late-week coastal storm
A slow-moving coastal storm expected to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday could deliver a wintry mix of precipitation that could include snow, rain and strong winds, forecasters say. Though the National Weather Service says confidence is increasing that we’ll see precipitation, exactly what type and how much is...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
Sacco not worthy of committee assignment | Opinion
Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a letter Robert Walden sent to the New Jersey Senate Law and Public Safety Committee:. I would like to complain to Committee members that Sen. Nicholas Sacco, vice chair of the Law and Public Safety Committee, is not worthy of being on this committee and worse, he is responsible for negligently jeopardizing the lives of preschool children and teachers and disregarding NJ Department of Environmental Protection and NJ Department of Education regulations since at least 1999.
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
Electric vehicle charging: What drivers say N.J.’s doing right and wrong.
As a light sprinkle of rain petered out on Black Friday, I made my way into the Wawa parking lot in Cherry Hill just in time to catch Jomy Mutthathil who was making a pit stop to charge his electric vehicle. The white Tesla glistened behind the Long Islander, who...
Murphy doesn’t ‘foresee any mandates’ in N.J. over COVID as NYC urges people to wear masks
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he doesn’t have plans to reinstate any coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey as the number of cases continue to rise in the state and New York City health officials say people there should wear masks indoors again. Murphy dropped the state’s mask mandate in...
It’s the bears’ natural habitat, not ours | Letters
Concerning the state bear hunt, which was just extended: Bears aren’t the problem in New Jersey. We are. The fact that we’re still overbuilding and encroaching on their land is the dilemma. It seems that almost every inch of this state is still being developed. Take a ride...
N.J. reports 1,199 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Transmission rate remains above key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,199 COVID-19 cases Monday and 10 confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.12, down from 1.44 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Gov. Murphy going to Washington for holiday parties
Gov. Phil Murphy is headed back to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon to attend a couple of holiday parties in the nation’s capital. Murphy will attend a National Governors Association party and Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday reception, according to his office. He is chairman of the NGA.
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
Here’s how much N.J. and its 2nd-largest employer will get from giant defense bill
Almost $2.7 billion would be spent on new refueling planes at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst under legislation setting defense policy for the next federal fiscal year. The planes were included in the 2022-23 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House Thursday and is expected to clear the Senate this week.
