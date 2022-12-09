ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater Township, MI

NJ.com

Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals battle on Monday Night Football, which you can enjoy while redeeming up to $1,200 in bonuses...
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch on Tuesday may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If the forecast for Tuesday holds, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket was rescheduled and is now slated to be launched Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Tuesday there are backup launch days through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Sacco not worthy of committee assignment | Opinion

Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a letter Robert Walden sent to the New Jersey Senate Law and Public Safety Committee:. I would like to complain to Committee members that Sen. Nicholas Sacco, vice chair of the Law and Public Safety Committee, is not worthy of being on this committee and worse, he is responsible for negligently jeopardizing the lives of preschool children and teachers and disregarding NJ Department of Environmental Protection and NJ Department of Education regulations since at least 1999.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,199 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Transmission rate remains above key benchmark.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,199 COVID-19 cases Monday and 10 confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.12, down from 1.44 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy going to Washington for holiday parties

Gov. Phil Murphy is headed back to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon to attend a couple of holiday parties in the nation’s capital. Murphy will attend a National Governors Association party and Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday reception, according to his office. He is chairman of the NGA.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
