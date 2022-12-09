ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

No. 10 St. Augustine over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Yeager’s three assists lifted St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Codey Arena in West Orange. Down 1-0, St. Augustine (2-0) rallied for four consecutive goals to pull away. Enzo Fanelli tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first period and Luke King scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 4:15 into the second. Alex Smith’s goal pushed the lead to 3-1 and Cameron DeLeo put the game away on a power play goal with 2:05 remaining in the third period.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run

James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap

Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
HAVERFORD, PA
NJ.com

Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap

Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?

The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard

Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria

Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival

Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike

A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
EDISON, NJ
