No. 10 St. Augustine over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Yeager’s three assists lifted St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Codey Arena in West Orange. Down 1-0, St. Augustine (2-0) rallied for four consecutive goals to pull away. Enzo Fanelli tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first period and Luke King scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 4:15 into the second. Alex Smith’s goal pushed the lead to 3-1 and Cameron DeLeo put the game away on a power play goal with 2:05 remaining in the third period.
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Kostrowski delivers in a pinch as Chatham tops Morristown - Boys ice hockey recap
Chatham coach Brendon Herr knew he needed to think quickly when he opened up his email on Monday morning and discovered his top two goalies were each out of school with the flu and unavailable for that night’s game. At that point, he fired off an SOS in the form of an email to sophomore forward Roman Kostrowski and his father.
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Overturn Accident Takes Out Pole in Toms River
The accident happened on Massachusetts Avenue, near Rt 70. No serious injuries are being reported. Expect detours for several hours for cleanup and repairs.
Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike
A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
NJ.com
NJ
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
