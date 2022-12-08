Milwaukee County Supervisors to Vote on Advisory “Any Stage of Pregnancy” Abortion Referendum on Spring Ballot

Read full article on original website
Photos Released of Milwaukee Suspect Vehicle in USPS Letter Carrier Homicide
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the Milwaukee homicide of USPS Letter Carrier Aundre Cross. The vehicle is described as a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. The shooting happened near 65th and Lancaster at about 4:38 p.m. Friday. Police...
Mayfair Crash: Three Dead in Horrific Wauwatosa Accident
Three people are dead in a horrific Mayfair Mall area crash in Wauwatosa after a City of Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into vehicles stopped in traffic, the Wauwatosa police chief says. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis held a news conference on December 13, 2022, revealing that 10 vehicles were involved...
