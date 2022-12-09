Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Related
Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Dec. 12
Hunterdon Central at No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven, 7:30. Paul VI vs. Lawrenceville JV at Tsai ice arena, Lawrenceville, NJ, 5pm. Nottingham (0-0-1) vs. Robbinsville (1-0) at MCP, 8:15pm. GORDON. Pope John (0-1) at Gloucester Catholic, 3:30pm. St. Augustine (1-0) at Seton Hall Prep (0-1), 4pm. MCSSIHL. Chatham (1-0) vs. Morristown...
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
rocklandreport.com
Pearl River Football Coach Rob Gallagher Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Pearl River High School Football Coach Rob Gallagher. Rob Gallagher recently suffered a massive heart attack. He is a beloved father, coach and teacher. The Gallaghers are a great Pearl River family. They also have ties in the South Orangetown community, where Rob was a coach before coming to PR football, and Denise is a teacher and coach.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
mypaperonline.com
Glory Days: Butler High School Football 1982 & 1983
From 1967 to 1981, legendary Butler High School Bulldog head football coach Jack Davies and his teams averaged almost eight wins a season, won a number of Suburban Conference championships, but a state title for the gridiron-talented school was elusive. That all changed in 1982, when the Bulldogs – featuring...
NYC weather: Will we get snow Thursday?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While some Tri-state area residents will see snow this week, Staten Island has once again escaped the brunt of this wintry weather mix. “For the most part, this is a rain storm coming your way,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said. That said, expect about...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0