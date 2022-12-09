ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Scenes of Trevor Noah’s Star-Studded ‘Daily Show’ Farewell

By CT Jones
 3 days ago
How do you say goodbye to a late-night show redefined by your presence? Well, if you’re listening to the advice of Comedy Central executives, Paramount Global boardrooms, and the entire Daily Show staff — you don’t. But for Trevor Noah , who stepped behind the Daily Show desk for the last time as host on Thursday night, you say goodbye with a party — and a thank you.

“One last time,” Noah said, opening the show. “Let’s celebrate.”

Bid farewell by a full cast of correspondents and crew and semi-successfully serenaded with the Liverpool favorite “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Noah spent his final show urging viewers to value human lives and context over the partisan divide — all while looking back at a show that changed forever under his leadership.

When Noah announced his departure from the show earlier this month, the bombshell reveal sent fans scurrying for reasons behind the sudden egress. Industry insiders said the announcement came as a shock not just to Paramount and Viacom executives, but to the show’s cast and crew, who heard the news live alongside the show’s studio audience. “Part of the reason I did it that way is because I didn’t want anybody to be the person who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else,” Noah told The Hollywood Reporter . “And this is where we create the thing. [The show] is where we’re together, our space, and so for me, it felt like the most natural way to tell everybody at the same time.”

Starting in 2023, while The Daily Show is hosted by a rotating list of guests, Noah will embark on a 28-city North American stand-up tour . But according to Noah, there’s no fight or blowup or great big job opportunity that caused him to leave, nothing other than a desire to do something, anything, new. This lack of plans was enough for correspondents Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., and Jordan Klepper all to poke gentle fun at during their turns in the spotlight.

“You’re leaving a job to do nothing?” Sloan remarked. “Wow, you really are half-white.”

While the big question on everyone’s mind is what Noah is doing next, the show took a surprising surface-level look back on Noah’s path from unknown newcomer to beloved (and somewhat divisive) public figure. Rather than feature some of the host’s most influential videos, there was a gentle mashup of his favorite tagline, “Get the fuck out of here, man.” It also included a cheeky celebrity sendoff from Oprah , Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman, Bill Gates , and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton —a veritable exercise in why we should teach famous people how to shoot horizontal iPhone videos. But Noah took the praise and the thanks with aplomb, continually redirecting the attention toward the audience and the executives in the audience who first chose him.

“Savor every moment,” he said in a reflective moment, advice he directed toward a younger version of himself. “There are moments in life that mean something. [But] it’s hard to appreciate in life how all of the growth comes from the shitty moments… And don’t invest in crypto.”

When Noah was tapped by execs and given the blessing of former host Jon Stewart in 2015, he was relatively unknown in the world of American stand-up comedy and had only been a Daily Show correspondent for three months before stepping in as host. But Noah’s inexperience with American politics, which many saw as a weakness, gave the former host a fresh take during the rise of candidate Donald Trump. While later years would see Noah criticized for his tendency to “just talk it out as humans” during some tense political situations, the Daily Show host charted the show from a global perspective, allowing Noah to imbue his comedy with an earnest intent to see the good in others. Since then, the South African comedian has increased the show’s online presence tenfold, and fought initial dips in ratings to become a staple of millennial primetime television.

Trevor Noah says goodbye during his final taping of The Daily Show on December 8, 2022.

Is Noah’s departure indicative of a major change in late-night television? It’s hard to say. In our current understanding of the format, hosts must be fresh enough to prevent the series from stagnating but established enough to draw and keep viewers watching. And for every success story like Fallon, Colbert, and Stewart, a class Noah now joins, the failures have the potential to push comedy’s progression back years. That wasn’t the case with Noah, as Thursday’s guest, comedian Neal Brennan noted. “[You] brought diversity to late night,” he said, presenting Noah with his *literal* flowers. “You turned The Daily Show into The Breakfast Club .”

It’s easy to imagine a final Daily Show with Noah that was much bigger than the one filmed Thursday. There were no major guests, no sweeping memorials, and a surprising lack of tears. But what was present at every break, every camera reset, every moment backstage as correspondents hugged and kissed and cooed over growing children, was celebration. There were more thank-you’s than punchlines, and even a moment where Noah pushed everything aside to thank Black women for their support and knowledge.

“Who do you think teaches me?” he said, mentioning his mother and grandmother. “Unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to fuck around and find out.”

Trevor Noah said goodbye to his show of seven years with the air of a man confident in his choice — and focused on creating a final bow that centered the friends and family that meant the most to him.

“It was the craziest journey that I didn’t predict and didn’t expect,” Noah said to a full audience. “It’s been an honor, thank you.”

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Kanye West Might Be ‘Wearing the Wrong Color Hood’ Following Hitler-Praising Interview

Late-Night TV hosts have welcomed Kanye West with open arms in recent years, keeping up with his antics during show segments and inviting him to plop down on their couches for interviews. But as the rapper known now as Ye continues to venture further and further past the point of no return, the comedians are getting more material out of venerating him than they ever did speaking directly to him – a fair trade-off for not continuing to platform someone who shamelessly praised Hitler in a recent interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Baffled by West’s comment insisting that “human...
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
