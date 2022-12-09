Read full article on original website
Kostrowski delivers in a pinch as Chatham tops Morristown - Boys ice hockey recap
Chatham coach Brendon Herr knew he needed to think quickly when he opened up his email on Monday morning and discovered his top two goalies were each out of school with the flu and unavailable for that night’s game. At that point, he fired off an SOS in the form of an email to sophomore forward Roman Kostrowski and his father.
Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
No. 10 St. Augustine over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Yeager’s three assists lifted St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Codey Arena in West Orange. Down 1-0, St. Augustine (2-0) rallied for four consecutive goals to pull away. Enzo Fanelli tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first period and Luke King scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 4:15 into the second. Alex Smith’s goal pushed the lead to 3-1 and Cameron DeLeo put the game away on a power play goal with 2:05 remaining in the third period.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
