Chatham, NJ

NJ.com

Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap

Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap

Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
HAVERFORD, PA
NJ.com

No. 10 St. Augustine over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Yeager’s three assists lifted St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Codey Arena in West Orange. Down 1-0, St. Augustine (2-0) rallied for four consecutive goals to pull away. Enzo Fanelli tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first period and Luke King scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 4:15 into the second. Alex Smith’s goal pushed the lead to 3-1 and Cameron DeLeo put the game away on a power play goal with 2:05 remaining in the third period.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap

Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?

The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run

James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria

Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon

The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

