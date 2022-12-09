Read full article on original website
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Kostrowski delivers in a pinch as Chatham tops Morristown - Boys ice hockey recap
Chatham coach Brendon Herr knew he needed to think quickly when he opened up his email on Monday morning and discovered his top two goalies were each out of school with the flu and unavailable for that night’s game. At that point, he fired off an SOS in the form of an email to sophomore forward Roman Kostrowski and his father.
Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
rocklandreport.com
Pearl River Football Coach Rob Gallagher Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Pearl River High School Football Coach Rob Gallagher. Rob Gallagher recently suffered a massive heart attack. He is a beloved father, coach and teacher. The Gallaghers are a great Pearl River family. They also have ties in the South Orangetown community, where Rob was a coach before coming to PR football, and Denise is a teacher and coach.
mypaperonline.com
Glory Days: Butler High School Football 1982 & 1983
From 1967 to 1981, legendary Butler High School Bulldog head football coach Jack Davies and his teams averaged almost eight wins a season, won a number of Suburban Conference championships, but a state title for the gridiron-talented school was elusive. That all changed in 1982, when the Bulldogs – featuring...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
St. Andrew’s to present Lessons and Carols
In a return to live worship, a Christmas service of Lessons and Carols will be presented at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lambertville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The program, which will begin at 7 p.m., is an annual event offered to celebrate the Advent and Christmas season. The format of Lessons and Carols at Saint Andrew’s follows that of the Lessons and Carols service of King’s College, Cambridge, England, which was adapted from an 1880 Christmas Eve service in Truro, England, and first presented at King’s College in 1918.
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
