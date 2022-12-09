Read full article on original website
Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice
That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
British Angler Catches 67-Pound Fish Aptly Nicknamed “The Carrot”
A British angler recently caught a massive 67-pound, 4-ounce “goldfish” while fishing at a lake in France. The catch is being hailed as the world’s largest goldfish, though it’s actually a hybrid of two carp species. Andy Hackett of Kidderminster, England, caught the fish in November...
Fishing with Sand Fleas: Do They Make Good Bait?
Sand fleas make great bait, especially because you can look for some yourself without having to spend a lot of money. They are very common along the surf of many beaches. You may have seen some without knowing what they are. Although their name suggests they are fleas, they are actually crustaceans. A more appropriate name for sand fleas is mole crabs, but sometimes people refer to them as sand crabs. They are small and burrow into the sand in colonies, leaving ‘v’ shapes behind. The larger the ‘v’ shapes, the more sand fleas there are underneath.
Your First Fishing Charter Boat: What to Expect
Going on a fishing charter boat can be a thrilling experience, providing a unique opportunity to explore the open water and catch a variety of fish. From beginner to the seasoned angler, a fishing charter boat can provide an unforgettable adventure. What to Expect on a Fishing Charter Experience. A...
Bills fans anxiously watching weekend lake effect forecast potential
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Bills fans are anxiously awaiting more clarity to the weekend forecast that shows the potential for significant lake effect snow for the region.
