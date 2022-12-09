ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022

Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
The New Day Win NXT Tag Team Championship At NXT Deadline 2022, Big E Reacts

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The New Day, make history. By defeating Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson at NXT Deadline 2022, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the last remaining WWE Tag Team Championship they hadn't yet held. Additionally, this is Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' first NXT Championship of any kind. Xavier Woods was previously on NXT at the start of the brand's relaunch from a game show to a third brand in 2013.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
ROH Final Battle 2022 - The Kingdom vs. Top Flight Result

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) finished off ROH Final Battle Zero Hour with a victory over longtime ROH veterans The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) who were accompanied to the ring by Maria Kanellis. The finish saw Darius hold Bennet up for a powerbomb while Dante hit a...
Wheeler Yuta Regains ROH Pure Title At Final Battle 2022

Wheeler Yuta makes history at ROH Final Battle 2022. For the first time ever there is a two-time Ring of Honor Pure Champion and that distinction is held by Wheeler Yuta who defeated Daniel Garcia for the championship at ROH Final Battle. An uphill battle all night for Yuta, Garcia...
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place

WWE Raw (12/12) To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. Early on in the match,...
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest set of NJPW STRONG tapings on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Full results, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11) Blake Christian def. KEITA.
Community Policy