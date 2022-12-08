Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
Barbara Thore dead: Star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life dies aged 76
Barbara “Babs” Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has died aged 76, her daughter announced.Whitney Thore shared an Instagram post on Thursday night (8 December) confirming that Barbara had died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which can lead to haemorrhaging in the brain.Posting a video montage of Barbara throughout her life, Whitney wrote in her tribute: “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favourite movie. Dad, Hunter and I held her as she took her last breaths.“It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost 40 years ago.”She explained...
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split
Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown
Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair."Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move
The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
WUSA
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Cause of Death Revealed
ET has confirmed Ronnie Turner's cause of death. Tina Turner's son died of complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. He was 62. Also listed as a significant condition was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats,...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
WUSA
Naomi Ackie and Nafessa Williams on Portraying Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's 'Pure Love' (Exclusive)
Taking on the role of Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody was no small task, and not one Naomi Ackie took lightly at all. "I was in prep for about six months, seven months, by myself, and with my dialect coaches," the London-born actress told ET's Rachel Smith at the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Experience in New York City over the weekend.
ETOnline.com
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage
Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath are moving forward with their split. Five months after the Grey's Anatomy actor announced that he and his wife had separated, Goldrath officially filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by ET, Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce after five years...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Finale Recap: Kody Talks 'Civil War' in Family Ahead of Janelle Separation Reveal
Sunday's season finale of Sister Wives left Janelle Brown declaring, "I just think we've never had divides this deep." She adds, "It's like the ultimate test of our family, can we hold it together with all of this?" Turns out, they can't as Janelle and her estranged husband, Kody, confirm...
WUSA
Kathy Hilton Explains Mariska Hargitay PCAs Lipstick Moment: 'I Never Meant to Be Disrespectful' (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton is explaining her viral moment. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the 63-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and she revealed what led her to apply lipstick onstage while Mariska Hargitay was giving an acceptance speech at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. After Hilton and other Housewives announced...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship
The final part of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special aired on Monday and featured a shocking revelation -- Veronica revealed she's dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate Kim's son, Jamal, though they're not fully committed to one another. This season of 90 Day: The Single...
