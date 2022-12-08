ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs

It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
Barbara Thore dead: Star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life dies aged 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has died aged 76, her daughter announced.Whitney Thore shared an Instagram post on Thursday night (8 December) confirming that Barbara had died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which can lead to haemorrhaging in the brain.Posting a video montage of Barbara throughout her life, Whitney wrote in her tribute: “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favourite movie. Dad, Hunter and I held her as she took her last breaths.“It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost 40 years ago.”She explained...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split

Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown

Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair."Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move

The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Cause of Death Revealed

ET has confirmed Ronnie Turner's cause of death. Tina Turner's son died of complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. He was 62. Also listed as a significant condition was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats,...
Naomi Ackie and Nafessa Williams on Portraying Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's 'Pure Love' (Exclusive)

Taking on the role of Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody was no small task, and not one Naomi Ackie took lightly at all. "I was in prep for about six months, seven months, by myself, and with my dialect coaches," the London-born actress told ET's Rachel Smith at the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Experience in New York City over the weekend.
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.

