Barbara “Babs” Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has died aged 76, her daughter announced.Whitney Thore shared an Instagram post on Thursday night (8 December) confirming that Barbara had died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which can lead to haemorrhaging in the brain.Posting a video montage of Barbara throughout her life, Whitney wrote in her tribute: “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favourite movie. Dad, Hunter and I held her as she took her last breaths.“It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost 40 years ago.”She explained...

4 DAYS AGO