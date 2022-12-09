Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Sparrow Health System joins UM Health to further 'vision of a statewide system'
Leaders from University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System spoke on the organizations’ new partnership at a press conference Friday, following a Thursday evening announcement surrounding the deal. The UM Board of Regents approved the agreement at its Dec. 8 meeting after the Sparrow Health System Board of...
Detroit News
Granholm uses Michigan visit to kick off battery workforce initiative
Dearborn — Biden administration officials, including U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, used a visit to Michigan on Monday to highlight the launch of an initiative aimed at bolstering the electric-vehicle and grid storage battery workforce in the U.S. The event at the Automotive Hall of...
Detroit News
Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits
The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Detroit News
Not just fun and games: Outdoor recreation grows into a big Michigan business
As skiers at Mt. Brighton hit the slopes this week to kick off the new season, operators of the resort expect attendance to rise — in line with growth in Michigan's outdoor recreational industry. “What we're super excited to focus on this year is the fact that us here...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
Detroit News
Jewish community to hold security forum after antisemitic incidents
Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation will host a security forum this week to discuss the Jewish community's next steps to secure safety after a spate of antisemitic incidents. The "Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit" is organized by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and will take...
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
Detroit News
Michigan defensive tackle George Rooks enters NCAA transfer portal
Michigan sophomore defensive tackle George Rooks entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Rooks thanked his coaches and teammates in a Twitter post. “I am forever grateful for the time I had,” Rooks wrote Monday. “With all this being said, after discussing things with my family and peers I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”
fox2detroit.com
Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper’s hawks
A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot
Detroit News
Payne: Riding along with my self-driving Tesla student driver
Detroit — I’ve put a STUDENT DRIVER sticker on my trunk. Not for me, it’s for the car. My Tesla Model 3 has downloaded Full Self Driving, the Austin, Texas-based company’s ambitious beta software that enables its products to drive themselves on public roads. It’s a major upgrade over Autopilot, which pioneered self-driving features in production vehicles, but has been limited to driving in a linear direction and stopping at stoplights.
