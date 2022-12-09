ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University

Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
DETROIT, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Granholm uses Michigan visit to kick off battery workforce initiative

Dearborn — Biden administration officials, including U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, used a visit to Michigan on Monday to highlight the launch of an initiative aimed at bolstering the electric-vehicle and grid storage battery workforce in the U.S. The event at the Automotive Hall of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits

The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jewish community to hold security forum after antisemitic incidents

Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation will host a security forum this week to discuss the Jewish community's next steps to secure safety after a spate of antisemitic incidents. The "Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit" is organized by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and will take...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan defensive tackle George Rooks enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive tackle George Rooks entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Rooks thanked his coaches and teammates in a Twitter post. “I am forever grateful for the time I had,” Rooks wrote Monday. “With all this being said, after discussing things with my family and peers I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
SOUTHGATE, MI
Detroit News

Payne: Riding along with my self-driving Tesla student driver

Detroit — I’ve put a STUDENT DRIVER sticker on my trunk. Not for me, it’s for the car. My Tesla Model 3 has downloaded Full Self Driving, the Austin, Texas-based company’s ambitious beta software that enables its products to drive themselves on public roads. It’s a major upgrade over Autopilot, which pioneered self-driving features in production vehicles, but has been limited to driving in a linear direction and stopping at stoplights.
